“Success had divided us”

On the occasion of the release of the film Marry Me on the big screen, Jennifer Lopez talked about the flashback with Ben Affleck and above all the reasons behind their breakup in 2004. The couple had shared two years together, before apparently separating definitively, until their reunion, which recently occurred to the delight of their passionate fans.

In the early 2000s either Jennifer that Well they were at the height of their respective careers and life in the spotlight and with the prying eyes of the cameras on them ended up ruining their relationship. “It was brutal at the time. Ben and I were so in love, It was one of the happiest times of my life, ”the singer admitted to the magazine Rolling Stone. “We were often criticized and that really destroyed our relationship from the inside, because we were simply too young to understand at that moment what really were the most important things in life ”.

Throughout all these years, the couple has had other partners and children. Their return came at a time when they were both single: Jennifer for example, a few weeks ago she broke up with a baseball player Alex Rodriguez, with whom he had just skipped the marriage for an alleged betrayal by him. Ben, on the other hand, was happily married to his colleague Jennifer Garnerwith whom he had three children, until the breakup in 2018.

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck: the return of the flame after 18 years

Their flashback was defined by JLo herself “rare” And “sacred“, Underlining how both have grown and changed for the better, as well as being grateful for this unexpected second chance:”We are very lucky. The way we protect what we have and the way we live our lives – what to share, what not to share – is the balance we have now, the benefit of the experience and wisdom we have acquired over the years “he declared the singer. She further added: “I am really happy, probably more happy than I have been in my entire life. I always try to live with gratitude. But today, most of all, if you ask me what my first thought was, it’s, ‘Thank you. Thank you, God, for this day. Thank you for my life ‘”.