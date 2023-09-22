Success in surgery to remove giant bladder stones at the IMSS-Wellbeing Urology Conference in Yucatán

CDMX, September 21, 2023.-In a successful urology surgical day held at the Izamal Hospital, Yucatán, as part of the IMSS-Wellness program, José, a specialist doctor from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), helped transform the life of Don Be successful. An older adult, during the removal of a huge stone that had occupied more than 50% of his bladder, was causing severe pain and urinary problems.

The patient, Don Jose, 73 years old, underwent surgery by Dr. Julio César Salinas Salinas, a specialist in urology, along with a multidisciplinary team of health professionals. The stone in the bladder was of impressive size, about 10 centimeters long and 7 centimeters wide, weighing 250 grams. It was composed of various minerals such as calcium, oxalate and struvite.

Dr. Salinas said the patient already had serious complications, including frequent urinary tract infections and blood in the urine. If the stone was not removed, it could grow larger and cause serious kidney damage, as well as potentially chronic anemia that could endanger Don José’s life.

The doctor also highlighted that Don Jose had an enlarged prostate, which, along with other factors, contributed to the formation of this unusually large stone. Dr. Salinas stated that this stone was one of the largest stones he had seen, during his institutional practice and surgical sessions.

Three days after the surgery, Don Jose was discharged with all institutional protocols. Complete rest and careful attention to their diet were advised. A monitoring reassessment was also scheduled.

Don José expressed his gratitude to the entire medical team and highlighted the change in his life thanks to the IMSS-Wellness Day: “Thanks to this IMSS-Wellness Day, what I could not do for a long time, I now have An opportunity to do it well. Thank God and the good doctors who came and did their job. I feel happy to be here and the work they have done. God forbid the opportunities never end, they took good care of me, they changed my life,” he said.

Dr. Salinas stressed the importance of living a healthy lifestyle and being alert to warning symptoms such as severe pain in the stomach, back, nausea, vomiting, blood in the urine. He also recommended getting preventive check-ups and timely check-ups with specialist doctors to get timely treatment.

Dr. Alonso Juan Sansores Río, head of IMSS in Yucatán, highlighted the importance of these sessions, especially in a state with a high incidence of kidney stones. The collaboration between the IMSS-Wellbeing Program and IMSS in Yucatán made it possible to serve more than 200 patients and significantly improve their quality of life.

During the day, tertiary medical care techniques were available in the area to treat a variety of common urological conditions, including prostatic hyperplasia, kidney stones, cancer and other diseases related to the genitourinary system.

Dr. Sansores Río praised the excellent work of the medical staff of IMSS in Yucatán, as well as the multidisciplinary team in Mexico City composed of 33 specialists.

