Success or another failure? The first trailer for the ‘Vampire Academy’ series is here

Richelle Mead’s successful vampire novel was already adapted in 2014 with a movie starring Zoey Deutch and Dominic Sherwood, among others.

In 2014, Mark Waters directed Vampire Academy, the first big screen adaptation of Richelle Mead’s successful vampire novels. But it ended up being a complete failure both at the box office and critically.

Eight years later, the platform streaming Peacock has decided to adapt it again, but this time in the form of series of which we already have a first look that you can see above these lines and that has been released during the San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Created by Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, Vampire Academy is set in a world full of privilege and glamour, where two girls’ friendship goes beyond their surprisingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter the royal society of vampires. .





The series blends the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre. The main cast includes Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, Andre Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser, and Andrew Liner.

Vampire Academy will premiere on Peacock next September 15. In Spain, it has not yet been announced whether another streaming platform, such as Netflix or StarzPlay, will bring it to our country, nor a release date.

You can enjoy the 2014 film on HBO Max and on Prime Video with a cast made up of Zoey Deutch, Lucy Fry, Sarah Hyland, Olga Kurylenko, Joely Richardson, Danila Kozlovsky, Dominic Sherwood and Cameron Monaghan, among others.