Successes and errors of the red carpet of the Golden Heart Awards 2022

That Bella Hadid becomes the absolute protagonist of an event, above Anna Wintour herself, honorary president of the Golden Heart Awardsit is not surprising either.

She chose to triumph in the 16th annual delivery of these awards, she was among the winners, gold. And that, with his physique, was a sure podium.

hits

1. Well that, that the beauty of Bella Hadid and her gold Michael Kors V-neckline midi and wet-look bangs couldn’t be brighter and more vibrant.

2. Black, midi, very lady and glitter. The ‘hit’ of Huma Abedin.

3. Gold too, sequined, was the asymmetrical dress that gave applause to read Michele.

Four. Jessica Alba she risked zero with her black dress and her gold bracelet and clutch, but that can also be a super hit.

5. Black and white. Flowers and leopard print. This is very Anna Wintour. Although I would rip off his damn sunglasses every time.

6. Nicky Hilton He far surpasses his sister Paris in many of his appearances. Her silver blue midi from last night proved it again.

7. The Spencer sisters, Amelia and ElizaThey know what a party is.

8. Olivia Perez or how a brown can go through a good night.

9. Pitrika Swarup or how to get it right with a simple pinstripe jacket suit. It wasn’t total night but she turned it into a party.

10. Same as cadmium yellow from Sai De Silva.

Mistakes

1. Jessica Wang it could be the girl with the curve in a glam version.

2. The total glitter pink of kelly killoren He would have had his point with long pants, a palazzo would have even embroidered it, but his shorts remained in the adolescence of some daughters at the age of lost innocence.

3. valentina ferrer he pulled on a ‘must’ of the season, black leather, but would have had a roll elsewhere. Here she was like the gogo of the party.

4. Oh if Balenciaga raised his head, Fern Mallis. Although I saw worse in their windows today.

5. Alan Cumming, or how to look modern even with the most classic of paintings. And be made a ditto.

6. For once billy porter she dresses as a man and I’m not referring to the gender but to dressing as a human instead of a lamp, table, umbrella or giant coffee pot, the boy goes and snaps a tail off the suit. That and his two impossible braids. If that…