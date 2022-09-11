successful educational space promoted by Medicine and Public Health

With the participation of more than 10 specialists, the patients dispelled doubts and became empowered with their condition.

The specialists confirmed their commitment to education and awareness of Atopic Dermatitis.

The event was successful Atopic dermatitis: Creating Awareness and Empowerment, organized by the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, where a group of prominent dermatologists, patients and health professionals supported the attendees.

The interaction and the objective were fulfilled thanks to the commitment to patients, a fact that sets important precedents for the benefit of the population that suffers from this condition, since in Puerto Rico the affected population reaches at least 300,000 citizens.

Through different conferences and direct contact with specialists, people had the opportunity to dispel doubts about the accurate diagnosis of the Atopic dermatitisthe pathophysiology of Atopic dermatitisthe Atopic dermatitis and lifestyles, Eczema and Dry Skin: How to relieve associated symptoms, as well as the testimonies of two patients and a dermatologist who seek to be the voice of patients.

In this sense, the Dr. Jose Gonzalez Chavezrescued the importance of educational spaces in public places where people can go and talk directly with the specialist.

“I am very excited about this mission that we have just undertaken with the awareness of the Atopic dermatitis. A highly prevalent disease in Puerto Rico, 10 to 12 percent of people suffer from it,” she explained.

He stressed that the most important thing is that next September 14, on the world day of atopic dermatitisa national day will be proclaimed in Puerto Rico, with the aim of supporting patients, a fact that is not only done through this call, but also through an alliance for the benefit of patients.

“We are trying to group all the people, that is, to include patients and family members and doctors who want to help us in undertaking this campaign to be able to provide access and treatment to patients in Puerto Rico,” explained Dr. González Chávez.

For her part, the dermatologist, Dr. Marely Santiago, stressed that it is important to be proactive when suspecting the diagnosis, a call that she made not only for health professionals, but also for patients.

Meanwhile, Lee Nieves, a patient who shared his testimony with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health and the attendees, who narrated the importance of treatment and clinical advances.

“Look for information, right now there is a lot, there are doctors who are working with new biological drugs for this condition and it is moving positively for patients with atopic dermatitis. There is hope, there are options, do not be discouraged and although some are expensive, it can be done”, she emphasized.

Special programming for World Atopic Dermatitis Day

This space was just a preamble to the special programming that the Journal of Medicine and Public Health will carry out this September 14 on World Health Day. Atopic dermatitiswhere we will present the lectures to educate all patients, no matter where they are in the world.