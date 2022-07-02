Successful Hollywood marriages were July 4 Coincidence?

The 4th of July is approaching and several artists from Hollywood They will celebrate another wedding anniversary. In fact, they now say that this date is “good luck” for celebrity marriages, due to the number of celebrities who celebrate another year of marriage on the same day.

Likewise, it should be noted that the 4th of July is the Independence Day of USA, so the celebration of celebrities who get married that day is doubled. According to this, the musician Ozzy Osborne and his wife Sharon They celebrate 40 years of marriage this Monday. Other examples of successful marriages of this date are the following:

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, among the successful marriages of Hollywood:

The actress Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, They have a wonderful marriage that has been going on for two decades, and they also got married on the 4th of July. The couple met on the set of the 2001 film The Mexican, where she acted and he was director of photography.

Currently, Julia Roberts Y Danny Moder they have 17-year-old twins, Hazel Y Phinnaeusand also to Henry, of 14.

Victoria and David Beckham

Another success story among hollywood marriages are Victory Y David Beckham. This Monday, the couple celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary. The singer and the soccer player met in 1997 at a charity soccer match, and she told an interview with British Vogue that “love at first sight exists”.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

The actor couple Ashton Kutcher Y Mila Kunis celebrate their this monday, Independence Day of USA, their seventh wedding anniversary. They are parents of Wyatt Y Dimitri and their marriage was on the outskirts of Los Angeles California.

