Successful Novavax vaccine on the Island, says Puerto Rican scientist

Doctor Carmen Zorrilla, infectologist and professor at the Medical Sciences Campus of the University of Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico continues to be at the forefront of science and medicine against COVID-19, as confirmed by Dr. Carmen Zorrilla, infectologist and professor at the University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus, a space where different investigations are carried out to counteract the effects of COVID-19.

First, the doctor indicated that the Novavax vaccine trial which was carried out in Puerto Rico last year was successful and will begin to be used in the US market soon.

The project carried out on the Island, among other jurisdictions, is one of the dozens of studies by Puerto Rican scientists that, in the case of the Medical Sciences Campus alone, received ten million dollars in contributions of funds for researchsaid Dr. Zorrilla.

The prominent infectologist said that the vaccine designed with a protein that resembles the one used in the vaccine of hepatitis, reassured the volunteers and gave them confidence that they were participating in an experiment that was not extremely new.

“The vaccine It has already been tested in its third dose in patients who participated in last year’s trial with very good effectiveness and a proven success rate of 90 to 95 percent,” the scientist said in an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

The design of the experiment maintained an extraordinary awareness said the expert, adding that this vaccine is a more traditional scheme and not the “messenger” technique used by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“The vaccine RNA sends a message for the body to build the protein and it stimulates the immune system. Here we have the protein embedded in a layer of microscopic fluid that produces a virus spike-like particle for the body to build up immunity to,” he said.

Dr. Zorrilla recalled that the study in question that she helped administer recruited thirty thousand people in a similar number to the number of volunteers they achieved at Pfizer and Moderna.

“The volunteers in the case of Moderna and Pfizer they were given half the vaccine and the rest placebo, but in the case of Novavax two thirds were given a vaccine, which means there is more chance of having a real positive result,” he said.

The Novavax study did a crossover, giving vaccines to everyone who had taken placebo in a “blind” way. In our study everyone at the end of six months received the vaccine“, he added.

Zorrilla admitted that it was frustrating that the company did not have the necessary amount of products last year to request authorization from the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Zorrilla commented last month, the authorization was requested and being already approved in Europe, the vaccine It can be used in the United States and Puerto Rico. “Anecdotal experience tells me that we had less COVID infection than the other vaccines,” the specialist said.

Saliva collector for COVID-19 tests created in Puerto Rico

On the other hand, Puerto Rican scientists developed a saliva collector for COVID tests that allows for more comfortable tests that replace the uncomfortable sample from the nose or nasopharynx, confirmed one of the main researchers on the island.

Dr. Carmen Zorrilla herself offered the data in an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health when reviewing the Puerto Rican successes in carrying out research projects during the pandemic. Puerto Rican experts have managed to carry out multiple studies using donations of 10 million dollars for research

“These saliva tests can be given using small samples and make it easier to take samples in groups and in schools,” said the expert, adding that this is one of the advances that we have to have on the island thanks to the efforts of local researchers.

“The tests are very good, we want to extend them because they are already approved by the Federal Food and Drug Agency,” he said, while indicating that there are experts who maintain that the saliva test is more sensitive and efficient in detecting the Omicron variant.

Zorrilla said that since the beginning of the pandemic, scientists, doctors, and medical technologists have tried to contribute to the effort to detect the incidence of COVID on the Island, but at first they had difficulties because, although they had the equipment in the Medical Sciences Campus, they did not have the number. suitable reagent for diagnostic tests.

The scientists then created a pot of funds for biomedical research that managed to gather the resources to buy the reagents. “It was a very nice piece of work because it brought together scientists that we know and are friends with, but each one worked on her side in their own world and at the moment we all work together,” said Zorrilla.

He added that the group later managed to gather the resources to establish a molecular testing service by car service that is still in force and has been very useful in the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases under the Omicron variant.

