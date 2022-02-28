Successful participation in the fifth edition of the Cursa Son Espases, aimed at promoting health and well-being – Salud Ediciones

Uno de los podiums de ganadores de la carrera. A la derecha, el director gerente de Son Espases, el doctor Josep Pomar

A total of 420 runners have participated in the V Cursa Son Espases, whose purpose is to promote physical activity and sport as fundamental elements to improve well-being and quality of life.

As reported by the Conselleria de Salut i Consum, once again this year, the Son Espases University Hospital has once again organized the traditional race that bears the name of the reference hospital. This edition, given the epidemiological situation derived from the pandemic, has seen the number of runners limited, while the starts of both routes, 4.7 and 8.3 kilometers, have occurred at different times.

Physical activity to promote quality of life

The Cursa Son Espases is an initiative of this hospital that aims to promote physical activity and sport as basic elements to improve people’s well-being and quality of life and, internally, reinforce the feeling of belonging of the center’s professionals hospitable. The money raised in this edition will be delivered to the Humanization Commission of Son Espases, which will decide to which project these financial resources should be allocated.

Salut i Força, among the collaborators of the initiative

The celebration of the V Cursa Son Espases has been possible thanks to the collaboration of around fifty volunteers, the involvement of institutions such as the Servei de Salut, the Institut Municipal d’Esports and the Palma Local Police, and the support of the companies GEE Iberman, Medline, Comercial Médica REMEX, El Corte Inglés, Salut i Força, Quely, Son Espases University Hospital, Concessionaire Company, Tribe, Reclam2012 and Natur Poke





