successful spinal operation

Another intervention for the Colombian cyclist, winner of the 2019 Tour, after the frightening accident of 24 January: “The biomechanical stability objectives of the cervical spine have been achieved”, says the clinic

After risking paralysis, by his own admission, there are glimmers of light for Egan Bernal. The Colombian cyclist, who was the victim of a frightening road accident on January 24, was successfully operated on the spine: “The biomechanical stability objectives of the cervical spine have been achieved with excellent clinical results, without presenting complications during surgery”, says the University of La Sabana clinic in Chia, near Bogotà, where he is hospitalized.

Bernal, winner of the 2019 Tour de France, was training along a road that leads from Bogota to Tunja: towards Gachancipà he went to violently crash into a bus reporting cervical, thoracic, musculoskeletal and lower limb trauma, fracture of the femur and patella. What worried doctors was above all the compression of the vertebrae, which is why it was decided to intervene with an operation.

Immediately after the accident Bernal admitted that he risked paralysis: “After having feared a 95% chance of being paraplegic, and almost losing my life doing what I like, today I want to thank God, the La Sabana Clinic, all the specialists who do the impossible, my family, my girlfriend Maria Fernanda and all of you for your thoughts. I’m still in intensive care waiting for more surgeries, but I trust God that everything will be fine “, he wrote on social media.

See also



cycling

Cycling, fear for Bernal: bad collision with a bus for the winner of the 2021 Giro



See also



cycling

Cycling, Bernal: “I risked my life, 95% could have remained paraplegic”

