In early June, the verdict in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against Amber Heard was released. A Virginia jury found that three statements in the op-ed, in which the actress herself claimed to be a victim of domestic violence, were defamatory, so awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, both of which were reduced to $350,000 to meet the state legal limit.

On the other hand, the jury also found Depp responsible for a statement made by his lawyer, Adam Waldman, in which he accused Heard of fabricating a “hoax”, for which ordered Depp to pay $2 million to Amber Heard.

During the weeks of the trial and after the verdict, millions of people weighed in on the lawsuit on social media, with most apparently siding with Depp. Nevertheless, many people have supported the actress, including one of the protagonists of ‘Succession’.

‘Succession’ actor Brian Cox admits he feels ‘sorry’ for Amber Heard

In 2021, actor Brian Cox, who plays Logan Roy in ‘Succession’, published his autobiography ‘Putting the Rabbit in the Hat’in which criticized several actors, including Johnny Depp, whom he called an “overrated” actor.

It may interest you: Creator of ‘Succession’ mocks King Carlos III: “Great week for successions”

During an interview to promote a version of his memoir, the Scottish actor was asked what he thought about Depp and Heard’s trial. “The public loves him”Cox said of Depp, during an interview with The Times Monday (via Newsweek). When it was suggested whether the libel trial jury loved him too, Cox added: “Well, they did.”

“I’m sorry for the woman [Amber Heard]. I think it had a rough ending.”he said, referring to the verdict.

Despite having criticized Depp, later, the actor withdrew his criticism and expressed regret for what he said about the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.