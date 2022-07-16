Succession and Squid Game Emmy Nominees React

Nicholas Braun from Succession.jpeg Nicholas Braun of Successionreacts after being nominated for best supporting actor in a drama series at the Emmy Awards. Screenshot/Instagram/@nicholasbraun

“I’ve already had a bottle of champagne… I’m in the exhausting process of writing the second season. These nominations increase the pressure, but as the pressure increases, I would say that my motivation also increases, because I want to live up to the expectations.” — The creator of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, speaking from South Korea’s Jeju Island after his series became the first non-English-language series to compete for the top honor in American TV. It earned a nomination for best drama series and 13 others.

“We are a disgustingly happy bunch! Because there is no one, including Jason (Sudeikis), who thinks that he is more important than anyone else in any scene. And it has to come from him. He shines the light away from himself in a universal way… he’s very, very wholesome and uplifting. And honestly, if you could have seen our WhatsApp group in the last two hours, he honestly is nauseating. We understand each other, we love each other to death. And it will be difficult for me to leave this group of players. It will really cost me.” — Hannah Waddingham on the cast of ted lasso. Waddingham was nominated again for the award she won last year: best supporting actress in a comedy series.

Hannah Waddingham.jpeg Hannah Waddingham was nominated again for the award she won last year: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards. Screenshot/Instagram/@hannah_waddingham

“My family sacrificed a lot for me to pursue my dreams. There is always that fear in the back of your mind: ‘Did they sacrifice and give up too much? Will I one day achieve this dream that everyone has for me and that I have?’ This makes me feel that this and everything was worth it.” – Sydney Sweeney, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for euphoria.

“We came out of breaking bad like a great series. It is one of the best on television. You always want to try to do justice to that show, do the right thing with your legacy. It seems that we continue to fulfill the hope that people had that we maintain that level of excellence. I’m following (Bryan) Cranston and these great actors who set a very high bar.” — Bob Odenkirk, nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series for Better Call Saul.

embedded Hard to express how thrilled and please I am that Rhea has been nominated. It’s the capper on a great morning. Thanks everyone for the good vibes this whole year https://t.co/IL4Unw7AMM — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 12, 2022

“Holy (expletive), this is (expletive) crazy! That this happens once is magic, but twice is a miracle… I don’t know what to say. I’m really trying to learn to swear less. OMG. That’s better? Ah, who (expletive) am I kidding? Thanks to the Academy.” —Brett Goldstein from ted lasso in an email after being nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy series for the second year in a row.

“It is a very happy day! And I’m going to have some sushi and that’s going to make it a great day… Steve (Martin) was a pleasure to work with. We were like twins… It’s crazy. I mean, I certainly wasn’t expecting this (nomination). It’s just the best.” — Jane Lynch of Only Murders in the Buildingnominated for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

“You never know if people are going to see what you do, so the whole experience of making a movie or a series exists in its own crazy creative bubble. The Dropout It was the most intense and surprisingly fun moment, and to be appreciated in this way sweetens the whole experience for me.” — Amanda Seyfried of The Dropoutnominated for best actress in a limited series or movie made for television, in a statement.

Amanda Seyfried.jpeg Amanda Seyfried of The Dropoutis nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television at the Emmy Awards. Screenshot/Instagram/@mingey

“Like most character actors, I always think that my last job will be my last acting job. Getting this sweet nomination makes me feel like I could at least walk away on a positive note if I never get an acting job. At least I’m not going to leave the business with people saying ‘we hate you’”. — Comedian Martha Kelly, nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her appearance on euphoria.

“I came into this with such passion and a desire to reveal myself and challenge behavior in how women are treated. I greatly admire Pamela Anderson and desperately wanted to do her justice. I had no choice but to work harder than ever. I gave it all.” — Lily James, nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television by Pam & Tommy.