Succession and Ted Lasso dominate among the TV series

With 5 appointments each, Succession And Ted Lasso are the series most present in the list of nominations Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022, the prizes awarded annually by the association that brings together all the actors of the small and large screen. Let’s find out the complete list of appointments together!

The award-winning Succession, fresh from the recent success at the Emmy Awards, has 5 nominations including one for best cast between the drama series and one each for the four main characters of the Roy family: Brian Cox, who plays media mogul Logan Roy, and Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook, who are children Kendall, Roman and Siobhan respectively. Speaking of which, here’s our review of Succession season 3.

A tie between comedy TV series is Ted Lasso: Apple TV + show is nominated for both Best Comedy Cast and Best Actors categories with Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham.

They follow with 4 nominations each The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon (both nominated for Best Actresses in Drama Series) and Netflix k-drama Squid Game, which officially becomes the first foreign language series to receive a drama nomination at the SAG Awards: here’s another Squid Game record!

Below, you can find the complete list of nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards related to TV series. The award ceremony will be held on February 27, again in attendance.

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie:

Murray Bartlett in The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac in Scenes from a wedding

Michael Keaton in Dopesick

Ewan Mc Gregor in Halston

Evan Peters in Murder in Easttown

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie:

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo in Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley in Maid

Jean Smart in Murder in Easttown

Kate Winslet in Murder in Easttown

Best Actor in a Drama Series:

Brian Cox in Succession

Billy Crudup in The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin in Succession

Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game

Jeremy Strong in Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon in Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook in Succession

Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show

Best Cast in a Drama Series:



The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Best Actor in a TV Comedy Series:

Michael Douglas in The Kominsky method

Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso

Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy Series:

Elle Fanning in The Great

Sandra Oh in Director

Jean Smart in Hacks

Juno Temple in Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso

Best Cast in a Comedy Series:

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best TV stunts:

