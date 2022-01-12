Succession and Ted Lasso dominate among the TV series
With 5 appointments each, Succession And Ted Lasso are the series most present in the list of nominations Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022, the prizes awarded annually by the association that brings together all the actors of the small and large screen. Let’s find out the complete list of appointments together!
The award-winning Succession, fresh from the recent success at the Emmy Awards, has 5 nominations including one for best cast between the drama series and one each for the four main characters of the Roy family: Brian Cox, who plays media mogul Logan Roy, and Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook, who are children Kendall, Roman and Siobhan respectively. Speaking of which, here’s our review of Succession season 3.
A tie between comedy TV series is Ted Lasso: Apple TV + show is nominated for both Best Comedy Cast and Best Actors categories with Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham.
They follow with 4 nominations each The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon (both nominated for Best Actresses in Drama Series) and Netflix k-drama Squid Game, which officially becomes the first foreign language series to receive a drama nomination at the SAG Awards: here’s another Squid Game record!
Below, you can find the complete list of nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards related to TV series. The award ceremony will be held on February 27, again in attendance.
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie:
- Murray Bartlett in The White Lotus
- Oscar Isaac in Scenes from a wedding
- Michael Keaton in Dopesick
- Ewan Mc Gregor in Halston
- Evan Peters in Murder in Easttown
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie:
- Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus
- Cynthia Erivo in Genius: Aretha
- Margaret Qualley in Maid
- Jean Smart in Murder in Easttown
- Kate Winslet in Murder in Easttown
Best Actor in a Drama Series:
- Brian Cox in Succession
- Billy Crudup in The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin in Succession
- Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game
- Jeremy Strong in Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series:
- Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show
- Jung Ho-yeon in Squid Game
- Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale
- Sarah Snook in Succession
- Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show
Best Cast in a Drama Series:
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Morning Show
- Squid Game
- Succession
- Yellowstone
Best Actor in a TV Comedy Series:
- Michael Douglas in The Kominsky method
- Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso
- Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy Series:
- Elle Fanning in The Great
- Sandra Oh in Director
- Jean Smart in Hacks
- Juno Temple in Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso
Best Cast in a Comedy Series:
- The Great
- Hacks
- The Kominsky method
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Best TV stunts:
- Cobra Kai
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Loki
- Murder in Easttown
- Squid Game