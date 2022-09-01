“Succession” could be an Emmy winner | Entertainment

So many TV shows and so few nominees that they will end up with trophies at the Emmy Awards.

A total of 25 awards will be presented during the ceremony on September 12, including the glamorous acting categories and best comedy, drama and limited series. Previous winners Jean Smart (“Hacks”) and Bill Hader (“Barry”) are among the contenders.

The shortlist is quite competitive, with an unprecedented twist: Netflix’s South Korean phenomenon “Squid Game” is the first non-English language drama to be nominated for an Emmy.

Although predicting who will win this year is like one of those difficult “Squid Game” contests, Associated Press journalists Lynn Elber and Mark Kennedy are willing to give it a try.

DRAMA SERIES

Nominees: “Better Call Saul”; “Euphoria”; “Ozarks”; “Severance”; “Squid Game”; “Stranger Things”; “Succession”; “Yellowjackets”.

KENNEDY:

Should Win: “Severance,” the vicious satire of office culture couldn’t have had better timing, as did many white-collar workers taking their first steps back to work, and questioning why. It’s brilliant, unpredictable and unforgettable.

Will Win: Although my first and last thought is that it should be “Severance”, the winner will be “Succession”. It’s not a bad step, but it’s not easy.

ELBER:

Should Win: “Severance” captures the spirit of discontent with work, but consider “Squid Game” and its perspective on soul-destroying poverty. It is completely original, yes, and horrifying. That didn’t affect the four-time “Game of Thrones” winner.

Will Win: “Succession” won the last time it competed, in 2020, and the antics of the rich and calculating Roy family are as compelling to watch as ever.

COMEDY SERIES

Nominees: “Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; “Hacks”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Ted Lasso”; “What We Do in the Shadows”.

KENNEDY:

Should Win: The mockumentary “Abbott Elementary,” a true workplace comedy in the vein of “The Office” or “Superstore.” How it’s so specific, about a group of penniless Philadelphia teachers, yet so universal is its magic.

Will Win: “Only Murders in the Building,” a controversial and uninspired choice, as confident as a doorman in a fancy building. Who can look Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in the face and tell them they don’t have an Emmy?

ELBER:

Should Win: Raise your hand if you know the answer. “Abbott Elementary” is that rare sitcom that connected from the start, with its characters, stories and heart all in the right place.

Will Win: “Abbott Elementary” against all odds against an old-guard broadcaster proposal winning against more dazzling cable and streaming rivals. This hasn’t happened since “Modern Family” won in 2014.

ACTRESS, DRAMA

Nominated: Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozarks”; Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”; Zendaya, “Euphoria.”

KENNEDY:

Should Win: Linney didn’t win for “Ozark,” and she deserves it for going from self-sacrificing wife to cunning mastermind in four seasons.

Will Win: Who really deserves their first Emmy after four years of “Killing Eve.” Comer and Zendaya have figurines; television academy voters will walk away with one.

ELBER:

Should and Will Win: The versatile and admired actress Lynskey will win her first Emmy for her role as Shauna, who has… many secrets. Zendaya’s second win for her courageous work on “Euphoria” is deserved, but voters tend to favor changing her in this category.

ACTOR, DRAMA

Nominees: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Brian Cox, “Succession”; Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott, “Severance”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession”.

KENNEDY:

Should Win: Scott for playing two roles in “Severance,” a dedicated worker and a grieving widower. The former “Parks and Recreation” star plays an ordinary person here, just trying to survive with damage lurking behind his suit and tie.

Will Win: Odenkirk, never nominated for “Breaking Bad,” should at least have an Emmy at home for “Better Call Saul.” Or Cox, who had a harrowing season on “Succession.”

ELBER:

Should and will win: A heavyweight class, definitely, with all of the above worth it. But Cox triumphs as a tycoon fighting to control his empire and outsmart his equally bribable offspring.

ACTRESS, COMEDY

Nominated: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Fifth Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”.

ELBER:

Should Win: Brunson’s idealistic young teacher is charming, and as she begins to learn how to survive bureaucracy, she grows up before our eyes. Also, teachers deserve our respect.

Will win: Smart. Back-to-back wins have become rare in this age of TV (read: an endless string of premieres), but her portrayal of a veteran comedienne who refuses to admit her failure reached new levels of vulnerability and grit.

KENNEDY:

Should and will win: Smart, her character tainted with anger, with momentum in her career, but who this season has also shown a softer, motherly side. Plus, his other Emmy for “Hacks” needs company.

ACTOR, COMEDY

Nominees: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building.”

ELBER:

Should Win: Could we get two for the price of one for Martin and Short, whose chemistry and playfulness make the series? (with a shout out to her co-star Selena Gomez; her playful tolerance with this pair adds the perfect note.)

Will Win: Hader’s portrayal of a thug-turned-actor who can’t escape his past is at the center of a victoriously satirical and addictive mix. A third Emmy will be his reward.

KENNEDY:

Should Win: Hoult, who plays vain, unpredictable, impulsive, stubborn and immoral Peter III of Russia in “The Great,” stealing his oxygen in every scene. He’s a frat boy role, but it’s hard to pull off as Holt. “Hopefully my seed has found a buyer,” he says after a meeting with the queen, and I agree.

Will win: Hader. Everyone loves Hader.

LIMITED SERIES

Nominees: “Dopesick”; “The Dropout”; “Inventing Anna”; “The White Lotus”; Pam & Tommy.

ELBER:

Should Win: “Dopesick” is a dissection of America’s devastating opioid crisis with a focus on its victims and perpetrators. Television at its relevant best.

Will Win: “The Dropout.” Let’s face it: Watching a wealthy Silicon Valley girl turn into someone who has to work hard is a guilty pleasure, and the story of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ spectacular fall is told with much cheer.

KENNEDY:

Should Win: “The Dropout,” all right, a rise and fall — as well as a trip back to his teenage years — so well told that viewers could almost feel sorry for Holmes, or at least understand how his death could have come about. fraud.

Will Win: “The White Lotus,” a satire on wealth, pride and privilege was the light version of this year’s “Big Little Lies” and was the funniest show about rich white people being horrible, which was strangely the theme that shared all the nominees of this edition.

ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES

Nominees: Colin Firth, “The Staircase”; Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”; Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”; Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”; Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”; Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy.”

ELBER:

Should and Will Win: Michael Keaton, for his portrayal of a small-town doctor who gets hooked on opioids at incalculable cost to himself and his patients. The Oscar-winning star is a gift to the small screen.

KENNEDY:

Should Win: Isaac, who in “Scenes from a Marriage” goes from strictly controlled to impulsive, a little confused, ready to take a bite and always human as his heart breaks.

Will Win: Keaton, who always seems like an underrated talent, shines in a role perfectly suited for him: a sweet local doctor who is slowly coming to understand the horror he has helped create. A little too perfect, but worth it.

ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES

Nominated: Toni Collette, “The Staircase”; Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”; Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”; Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”; Margaret Qualley, “Maid”; Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout.”

ELBER:

Should Win: Qualley did justice to a rarely seen character — a working mother struggling to make ends meet — with a nuanced breakout performance in “Maid.”

Will Win: Seyfried, whose portrayal of a disgraced Silicon Valley wondergirl in “The Dropout” was a stirring performance that had everyone watching.

KENNEDY:

Should and Will Win: We’ll no doubt see all of these actresses again at the Emmys, but this year it’s all about Seyfried, who played a fraudster with a Yoda-esque Mandarin speech, chomping on a scorpion, and dancing badly.