Succession, Euphoria and Stranger Things: the series nominated for the 2022 Emmys

This morning the 74th edition of the Emmys revealed its nominees. The Academy released the list of actors and productions that will fight for the award that will be presented at a ceremony next Sunday, September 12 (transmits TNT, at 9:00 p.m.).

Among those who will compete in the category of Best Drama Series are some of the most talked about titles of the last year: Better Call Saul, euphoria, severity, stranger things Y Succession. there he makes history the squid gameby becoming the first story not spoken in English to fight for the highest award in the television industry.

Check the list here:

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozarks (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

The Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Euphoria. Photo: HBO

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura LinneyOzarks

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Jason Bateman (Ozarks)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (The Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Ted LassoPhoto: Apple TV+

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Fifth Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill HaderBarry

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Pam & Tommy. Photo: Erin Simkin/Hulu)

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret QualleyMaid

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian StanPam & Tommy

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye West Trilogy (Netflix)

100 Foot Wave (HBO)

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

The Beatles: Get Back. Photo: © 2020 Apple Corps Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Controlling Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) (FX)

George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO)

Lucy and Desi (Prime Video)

The Tinder Scammer (Netflix)

We Feed People (Disney+)

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

Reindeer 911! The Hunt for QAnon (Paramount+)

The Survivor (HBO)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)