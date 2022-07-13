Succession Receives 25 Emmy Nominations, Squid Game Makes History

“Succession” received 25 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a historic rival in “Squid Game,” the first foreign-language series to compete for television’s top honor.

“Squid Game,” a drama set in South Korea in which the poor are subjected to brutal games, earned a nomination for best drama series and 13 other Emmy nominations, which are awarded in September. “Succession” won the best drama trophy and eight other awards when it was last in competition in 2020.

“Ted Lasso” was the top nominee among comedy series, with 20 nods, and has a chance to win its second straight trophy for best comedy: Academy voters weren’t intimidated by a second season that turned to the emotional dark side.

Other big nominees were the dramatic anthology set in a tropical resort “The White Lotus”, also with 20 mentions; the comedies “Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building,” with 17 apiece; and the teen dysfunction drama “Euphoria,” whose star Zendaya won best actress in 2020 and was nominated again.

The nominees for best drama series are: “Better Call Saul”, “Euphoria”, “Ozark”, “Severance”, “Squid Game”, “Stranger Things”, “Succession” and “Yellowjackets”.

The nominees for best comedy series: “Abbott Elementary”, “Barry”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “Hacks”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Only Murders in the Building”, “Ted Lasso” and “What We Do in the Shadows”.

Rachel Brosnahan for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Quinta Brunson for “Abbott Elementary”, Kaley Cuoco for “The Flight Attendant”, Elle Fanning for “The Great”, Issa Rae for “Insecure” and Jean Smart for “Hacks”.

The nominees for best actor in a comedy series are: Donald Glover for “Atlanta”, Bill Hader for “Barry”, Nicholas Holt for “The Great”, Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso”, Steve Martin for “Only Murders in the Building” and Martin Short, also for “Only Murders in the Building”.

The award for best actor in a drama series will go to Jason Bateman for “Ozark”, Brian Cox for “Succession”, Lee Jung-jae for “Squid Game”, Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul”, Adam Scott for “ Severance” and Jeremy Strong for “Succession”.

Best Actress in a Drama Series Jodie Comer from “Killing Eve”, Laura Linney from “Ozark”, Melanie Lynskey from “Yellowjackets”, Sandra Oh from “Killing Eve”, Reese Witherspoon from “The Morning Show” and Zendaya from “Euphoria”.

The nominees for best limited series are “Dopesick,” “The Dropout,” “Inventing Anna,” “The White Lotus” and “Pam & Tommy.”

The nominees for best variety and talk show series: “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” .

Television Academy president Frank Scherma began the nominations announcement by saying that a record number of shows had been submitted, reflecting that series production was at an all-time high after being sharply curtailed during the pandemic.

The Emmys were once dominated by mainstream television networks and then cable, but the rise of streaming services shifted the balance of power and perhaps the awards themselves. The addition of Netflix’s “Squid Game” to the Emmy mix is ​​a result of the focus on the global streaming market.

“The Crown,” which dominated the drama categories in 2021, did not air within the eligibility period and is out of the awards this year.

The Emmy ceremony will be broadcast live on September 12 on NBC. It is yet to be announced who will lead the gala.