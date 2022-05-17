Succession star Brian Cox to play investigative journalist in Sky’s new political thriller

ads

Succession Star Brian Cox will swap the role of a media tycoon for an investigative journalist in a new political thriller made by Sky.

Cox, who plays Logan Roy in the family drama, returns as a “legendary journalist” in the independenta thriller about a conspiracy to undermine an independent candidate for the presidency of the United States.

The film is one of 200 new drama and comedy programmes, featuring the cream of the crop of British screen talent, presented by Sky as it struggles to retain subscribers and avoid challenge from broadcast rivals.

Kenneth Branagh, Suranne Jones, Gemma Arterton, Romesh Ranganathan, Keeley Hawes, Sheridan Smith, Billie Piper, Colin Farrell, Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Jodie Turner-Smith and Letitia Wright appear in the list of new series and movies.

In the independent An idealistic young journalist (Jodie Turner-Smith) teams up with her idol, journalist Nick Booker (Cox), to “uncover a conspiracy that puts the fate of the election and the country in their hands.” Ann Dowd stars as a candidate to become president.

Branagh will play Boris Johnson in this englanda drama charting the Covid pandemic through the eyes of the Prime Minister.

It is based on first-hand testimony from people from all walks of life: from Number 10, the Department of Health, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), and from hospitals and nursing homes across the country.

Sheridan Smith stars in a comedy series Rosie Molloy leaves everything while Billie Piper returns in a second season of showbiz satire I hate Suzie.

Keeley Hawes stars in The Midwich Cuckoos while another Sky Original movie, The amazing Mauritiusfeatures Gemma Arterton, Emilia Clarke and Hugh Laurie.

Now owned by US giant Comcast, Sky is investing heavily in dramas it can make at its new production base Sky Studios Elstree.

By hiring top-tier talent, Sky hopes to keep its paying customers satisfied while facing competition from Netflix, Disney and Amazon Prime.

Sky is also facing the loss of dramas from HBO, a reliable source of acclaimed shows, as the US company launches its own streaming service.

Announcing the schedule at a West End launch, Zai Bennett, Sky’s chief content officer, said: “Great stories have the power to help us connect with one another and, at its best, entertainment doesn’t it is something we see, it is something we feel and experience.”

“That’s why we’re creating and investing in world-class original storytelling to bring our customers more of their favorite shows and movies than ever before.”

