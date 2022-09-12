“Succession”, “Ted Lasso”… Where to see the favorite series?

Disney+ Disney+ Steve Martin (left), Amy Ryan (middle) and Selena Gomez in the series only murders in the building.

SERIES – Glitter, stars and emotion… The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony takes place this Monday, September 12 at night in Los Angeles. This is comedian Kenan Thompson, a well-known figure on the show Saturday Night Livewhich will host the evening broadcast in France from 1:50 this night on Sérieclub.

After two years of pandemic, the filming of series has multiplied and the Emmy Awards Academy has recorded a record number of nominations this year. On the broadcaster side, Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime are well represented among the nominees, but HBO comes out on top, with 140 nominations. We also note the decline of Netflix, with 105 nominations against 129 last year.

For the first time in the history of the Emmy Awards, a non-English production is nominated in the category of best drama series. It is of course about Squid Game, streaming on Netflix. But, competing alongside him, there are many successful series: Succession, Ted Lasso, The White Lotus… The HuffPost has decided, on this ceremonial day, to help you find your way through the favorite series at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

“Succession” on OCS

the juggernaut Succession leads the nominations with 25 selections, including that of the best drama series, where it could very well steal the spotlight at Squid Game. And, with no less than 14 nominations, Succession breaks the record for the number of actors and actresses in competition. Two years ago, the production had been rewarded for its history, that of a powerful family which is torn apart and plotting to take over from the father, leader of a media conglomerate. The program broadcast on OCS.

“Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+

Comedy side, Ted Lasso, broadcast on Apple TV +, seems set to be rewarded again after a good harvest in 2021. The series is present in 20 categories, including that of the best comic series. Launched in 2020, the series features Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, an American football coach recruited to coach … an English football team. Jason Sudeikis is also nominated in the category best actor in a comedy.

“The White Lotus” on OCS

Broadcast on OCS and favorite of critics, the tragicomic satire The White Lotus is also nominated in 20 categories, including Best Miniseries. The story takes place in a seaside resort where guests of a luxury hotel discover that happiness and smiles are really only a facade.

“Ozark” on Netflix

Four seasons that won over fans. Streamed on Netflix, ozark will compete in 13 categories, including Best Drama Series. A series that explores money laundering and the failings of the middle class in the United States. After a total of 32 nominations and three trophies for the first three seasons, strong competition is strong this year for the series.

“Only Murders in the Building” on Disney+

Broadcast on Disney+, the comedy Only Murders in the Building follows three atypical personalities, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez). They all live in the same building in New York and share a common passion: crime stories. Together, they then investigate the death of one of their neighbours. Only Murders in the Building is nominated in 17 categories, including Best Comedy Series.

“Severance” on Apple TV+

New nugget of the small screen, Severance is eagerly awaited at the 74th Emmy Awards. Competing in 14 categories for its first season, including Best Drama Series, Severance is an alarming metaphor for the world of work. The program, broadcast on Apple TV+, features a team of employees who undergo surgery to separate their memories related to their professional life from those related to their private life.

“Squid Game” on Netflix

No need to introduce yourself Squid Game. The globally successful Korean series may make history and become the first non-English series to be designated “best drama series “. Dark and violent, the series features people in financial difficulty who kill each other during cruel children’s games for a large sum of money.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Amazon Prime Video

Mrs Maisel, fabulous woman, in French, is a series of 4 seasons very appreciated by the fans. This original Amazon Prime Video series takes place in New York in 1958. We then follow Miriam Maisel, a young woman with the perfect life: an adorable husband, two children and an apartment on the Upper West Side. A peaceful life that will take another turn when she decides to embark on stand-up. Mrs. Maisel, fabulous woman is nominated in 12 categories.

