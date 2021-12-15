Succession tells us about the inability of our time to grow up

If you haven’t read Franzen’s latest, you may not be able to understand the latest Succession. Franzen’s Last – it’s called, you know, Crossroads, Einaudi publishes it with us as usual – it’s a novel about the American family like almost all Franzen’s novels, especially the one that remains unattained (The corrections, you will also know this). But it is also a great parable on the state of the Union, in a political and obviously literal sense, like (aridaje) all the author’s books; it is the story of the umpteenth birth of a nation that never seems to grow up, forced to its perennial childhood condition.

So are the characters of Jesse Armstrong, the inventor of Succession: children-forever who never manage to pass any final exams, and who only in the classically family order each time re-established (the children against the father, who however is very often a capricious kid too) can think of surviving .

Succession it is, from an anthropological, political, cultural point of view, the most relevant document on the eternal youth of the United States, on their state of adolescence which has remained unchanged over the ages.

But let’s proceed in order.

Complexity and simplifications

Brian Cox poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a television series, drama for “Succession” at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills , Calif. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)

The third season, still in progress in Italy on Sky, began where the previous one ended: from the definitive tear between the father (Logan Roy, played by the monumental Brian Cox) and the less prodigal of children (Kendall, the increasingly stratospheric Jeremy Strong ).

From the now open war between the head of the family who is worrying about taking away his power and the son who thinks he can grab it for himself without having the means, because, like all children who have grown up (oh well) in this century, he is a fragile child that that power he doesn’t even know where to start handling it. But that simplifies too much.

And, speaking of simplification, Succession it’s a world – of millionaires, yes; of assholes, yes; of eternal children, yes – but above all it is the best possible television that can be packaged in this moment of history in which we really tend to simplify everything.

Succession does not simplify: Succession it complicates, amplifies, stresses – the narration, the psychological arc (experts call it that) of the characters, the very patience of the spectator – because only complexity can fight simplification, in fact; and the approximation, the ease, the debate reduced to infographics which is the easiest way today.

I’ve been saying this ever since the first, astounding season came out: in the current audiovisual panorama, Succession it is one of the very few (the only?) series capable of treating the viewer as an adult; as a critical thinker, and not only by content user to be maneuvered by means of an algorithm.

The reverse benchmark, in this sense, it is The Morning Show, an adult and complex series only “within itself”. And this from the very first season, which at least tried a little, to put nuances in a discourse on the “post MeToo” in reality much more self-absolving than it allowed to think and hope. Let alone with the second season, which recently went on Apple TV +, which instead highlights the paradox of the general system: pretending to think about the complex issues that today’s debate offers and then letting oneself be ensnared by the debate itself, which conformistically forces to align. But that’s another story, or maybe not.

Here, the point is precisely this: Succession can afford a plot that is, yes, very simple and basically always equal to itself – fathers and children fight for the management of the family business – precisely because complexity puts it elsewhere: in the characters who are mirrors of our fragile society , mythomaniac, more victim than victim; in the political and cultural short circuit of a country that no longer knows what to reflect in, what values ​​to believe in, what vision to place its future in.

Children of yesterday and today

And here we return to Franzen, which in Crossroads he chooses the early seventies and their contradictions as the background of a story that is identical to this one, which is identical to all of them. Franzen’s characters, come to think of it, are the same as Succession.

There is the father of a family overwhelmed by a contemporaneity that he cannot decipher, as well as betrayed by the same (bad) education imparted to his children. There is the son who would like to oppose paternal values, and who therefore chooses war instead of faith: but, due to weakness, he will not be able to fulfill his mission. There is the daughter who, in order to demonstrate – even if she never admits it – her love for her father, will end up in a marriage with a nice-guy-random who will extinguish her talents, her ambitions. There is the child who lets himself be overwhelmed by vice in order not to take on the responsibilities to which that family has always called him. Are they the characters in the book or those in the series? The quick descriptions can apply to both.

The only difference is that the protagonists of Succession they hurt us more when we look at them because they are inside the world which is the same as ours, there is no Vietnam and sexual liberation as a backdrop. The characters of Succession they are the children, the children, of our world and of our time.

Children have the same fears. The fear of ending up in prison (the son-in-law played by Matthew Macfadyen grows in meanness and, in terms of writing, in wonder). The fear of being prey to bullies (in this regard, the chieftain himself has something to reproach himself: the amazing episode in which the billionaire Adrien Brody tries to take out his father and son in a war in one fell swoop). Above all, they are afraid that their father will not like him, and consequently everyone will not like him.

From a psychoanalytical point of view, there is no work that has better summarized our inability – ours that is of us who live in this age – to become great.

In one of the most beautiful episodes of the third season (the seventh, that of Kendall’s birthday party) there is a detail that is the precise emblem of all this: to access the room where the party takes place, the guests must crossing a corridor shaped like a vagina from which the birthday boy came out, and therefore his brothers – who will react to this discovery each in their own way: some who are very scandalized and those who are oedipally fascinated.

Until the end, but here we really cannot spoil, which re-establishes, in case it was still needed, the usual initial (dis) order: fathers and children who will never be able to grow up, perhaps because they do not want to.

The bad teacher

All around, there is America as a nation that never gets big either, from who-has-it-longer than the millionaire tournament to kid-friendly political lobbying: the Roys are the Kennedys you can deserve this imaginary and imagined (but perfectly likely) time because like them they are the product of a dynasty of infants.

The most beautiful thing, among many, which produced the very intelligent, the very complex, the very adult Succession is, ironically, right in today’s debate, in today’s America. You may have read about the case that has hit the US bubble the most in recent days.

The New Yorker has published a portrait of Jeremy Strong, the actor who makes Kendall, very well written but very unflattering. His Method (capitalized) is mocked, which would not allow him to take Succession for the comedy that is, “he plays it as if he were Hamlet,” I summarize. He delves into the difficult character, whatever that means, that has conditioned his career. And so on.

In the face of a piece that would be unpublished by us for quite other reasons (you don’t want to antagonize the press offices), what the series has always wanted to stage happens over there: the Mariuccia kindergarten that have become (which always have been) that country and his people.

The New Yorker was suddenly the bad teacher, the top of the class (Aaron Sorkin, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway) publicly stood up for the poor wounded mate. Jeremy Strong the victim, Kendall the most son of all: that is the one on which the series has always played, until the end of this last season. Succession he had already said everything, he had already understood everything.

