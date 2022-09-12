“Succession”, “The Squid Game” and the HBO and Netflix fight: six facts from the 2022 Emmys – Tvshow – 09/12/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

For the first time after the pandemic, the Television Academy organizes a face-to-face ceremony to present its awards Emmy at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with a parade of celebrities on the red carpet.

In 2020 the award ceremony was largely virtual and last year a small event was organized in a partially outdoor venue.

This may be the most competitive year at the Emmys to date. Submissions for the drama, comedy, and miniseries categories increased significantly.

Even with all the strong contenders, the two most decorated networks will, as usual, HBO Y Netflix. After dozens of technical awards were handed out last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys, HBO and HBO Max have bagged 26 Emmys, leading all networks. Netflix is ​​second with 23 Emmys.

one Where to see the ceremony?

the veteran of Saturday night Live, Kenan Thompson, who won an Emmy in 2018, will make his hosting debut. The ceremony will begin at 9:00 p.m. in Uruguay, where it can be seen on TNT in the basic of subscriber services.

two Korean favorite and surprise.

Everything seems to be lining up Succession. The family drama HBO, best drama in 2020, received the most nominations and more than half a dozen actors in its cast can win an award. And it already won best ensemble in a drama at the Creative Arts Emmy last weekend, often a proxy for best drama in the race. (Five of the last seven best drama winners also got best cast.)

But there are some who will try to crash your party: squid game, Netflix’s South Korean hit, and severity, the Apple TV+ thriller. The Squid Game would be the first program that is not spoken in English to win an award for best program. That would be a huge step forward as television becomes more global and Americans increasingly receptive to subtitled series. Netflix could use the good news: the platform has accumulated subscriber losses during the first half of the year, and the quality of its grid has been questioned.

In its particular battle for the prestige of television, HBO starts with an advantage thanks to the 140 nominations that add up all its titles, marking distances with Netflix, which settled for 105 mentions. That difference is explained because Netflix’s big bets fell flat in the count: its two most-watched series ever, the squid game Y stranger thingsharvested 14 and 13 applications respectively.

In front of them an imposing figure with 25 candidates Succession Y The White Lotusa satire on class and race that among its 20 nominations aspires to win the title of best miniseries.

four Apple’s streak.

With 20 nominations, the emblem of Apple TV + also starts, the comedy ted lasso. And if Apple’s dystopian workplace thriller, severity, wins the award for best drama, would continue to sweep the award ceremonies. Apple TV+, which launched in November 2019, has already won the Emmys for best comedy (last year for ted lasso) and the best film at the Oscars (CODA). And certainly several of the show’s cast — Adam Scott, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette — could win tonight.

five Hulu bets to grow.

HBO and Netflix tend to dominate the Emmys, but 2022 and Apple always casts a favorite but it could be an exceptional year for Hulu, which is majority owned by Disney + and from which much content is seen in Uruguay through Star +, which is also from Disney. This year has some of the top contenders in the miniseries category. Michael Keaton is nominated for best actor for his role in dopesick, a miniseries that earned 14 nominations in which he plays a doctor involved in the opioid epidemic in the United States. In the same category, Amanda Seyfried is the favorite for best actress for her role as the disgraced biotech star in The Dropout. Pam and Tommy has 10 nominations, and the comedy Only Murders in the Building starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as an unlikely trio of true crime podcasters, is also in the running. Precisely all of those are in Star +.

six Competition between actors.

doZendaya will take home another statuette for best actress for her role in euphoria? Or can they laura linney (Ozarks), four-time Emmy winner, or Melanie Lynskey, first-time nominee for Yellowjackets, put a stop to that? It’s hard to tell.

Best Actress in a Drama is just one of the major acting categories that seem to be wide open this year, giving a much-needed twist to an often-too-predictable ceremony.

One of the most followed races will be the best drama actor. Jeremy Strong is vying for a second Emmy win for Succession. He confronts his co-star Brian Cox, who is seeking his first Emmy win since being honored for the 2000 TNT miniseries Nuremberg. Lee Jung-jae, the protagonist of The Squid Game is also very present in the bets. If he wins, he will be the first leading actor from a non-English series to win the award.

The category for best comedy actor is just as competitive. bill hader he won twice before for his role as a hit man turned actor in Barry on HBO, and will take on last year’s winner and former Saturday Night Live castmate, Jason Sudeikis (ted lasso). And that pair of comedy legends, Martin and Short, are also on the hunt for their roles in Only Murders in the Building. If Martin wins, it would be his first Emmy since 1969.