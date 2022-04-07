Games Succulent offer of A Plague Tale Innocence for Xbox

Follow the acclaimed story of young Amicia and her little brother, Hugo, on a harrowing journey through the worst moment in history. Pursued by the Inquisition and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will learn to understand and trust each other, and will fight against all odds to survive and find purpose in this cruel and unforgiving world. We know that A Plague Tale Innocence is available on Xbox Game Pass, so many users will have already played it, but we assure you that this succulent offer of A Plague Tale Innocence for Xbox will make you seriously reconsider whether to acquire this great work of Focus Home Interactive, which was critically acclaimed. Although, until next Tuesday, players with an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, will be able to get hold of A Plague Tale Innocence for Xbox for €9.99 through the Microsoft Store / Xbox Store. Offers with Gold and Featured Offers for the week of April 5, 2022 Game Pass Ultimate and/or Xbox Live Gold players who want to get their hands on this masterpiece will be able to save a good sum of money, specifically €30.00. While we wait for the release date of A Plague Tale Requiem to be revealed, which will arrive on Xbox in 2022, we can tell you that it is a good time to relive the story of Hugo and Amicia in its first installment that we can enjoy at in 4K resolution, 60 FPS, highly enhanced visuals, and fast loading thanks to Xbox Series X|S.

