Such a great sun: shocking death of Myriam, Pauline Paolini explains this drama

More beautiful life, tomorrow belongs to us, such a big sun… three competing series which nevertheless use the same recipe: in order to boost the plots and renew the interest of the public, the scriptwriters never hesitate to kill off certain main characters.

Pauline Paolini responsible for Myriam’s departure

Latest example? Direction Montpellier. This Friday August 19, 2022, the hearts of fans of the daily soap opera of France 2 were indeed broken with the staging of the death of Myriam. The ex-cashier, who became general manager of L. Cosmétiques, was mysteriously found dead in her own warehouse.

A real drama for viewers, which we owe… to Pauline Paolini, her interpreter. “It was a joint decision with the production that the character of Myriam leavesshe confessed at the microphone of Allociné. It’s true that I wanted to give myself more time and space for other projects.” A situation that strongly resembles that of Clément Rémiens (Maxime) in Here it all startsminus the tragic fate.

A death deemed violent by the actress

On the other hand, the actress did not hide it, if she personally wanted to embark on new challenges – which therefore forced the producers to imagine the series without her, she had not anticipated such an end for her heroine, “The way she left surprised me a lot. It’s a little violent“. What make him regret his desires elsewhere? Not really.

Pauline Paolini immediately clarified it, despite the pain of seeing her character end like this, she is also aware that it was the best thing to do to allow everyone (fans and other heroes) to turn the page. . “I think it’s good to end an adventure rather than stay in the blurshe legitimized. It was good to experience something great and quit. And so to really stop, a character must die. Otherwise we are always in something unresolved.

Not sure that Marc is of the same opinion…

