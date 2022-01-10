such a screen has never been seen before

The just leaked teaser of OnePlus 10 Pro confirms that the device will feature a 2K LTPO 2.0 120Hz panel and will have support for the 1Hz Always-On-Display.

OnePlus 10 Pro: 1 Hz AOD, what changes?

Pete Lau’s OEM is set to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone, the infamous OnePlus 10 Pro tomorrow, which is January 11 in its home country of China. The company is also accepting pre-orders for the device.

Before the official launch, many details have already leaked online and the company itself has shared some key features through posters and teasers. Now, the brand has shared more details on the screen that the terminal will have.

The new teaser confirms that Op 10 Pro will come with the display LTPO 2.0 from Samsung which offers a screen resolution of 2K + and a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, the phone was advertised to be the first in the world to be equipped with one always on screen at 1 Hz.

As the name indicates, in the always-on display feature, the screen stays active on the device during sleep mode, allowing users to easily check the time and some other important information and notifications without having to unlock the phone.

In a recent teaser, the brand revealed the front design of the upcoming smartphone, suggesting it would feature minimal bezels, rounded corners, and a single hole in the top left corner of the screen.

It will arrive with OPPO’s ColorOS 12.1 in the Chinese market and will be powered by the chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and contains a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, 50W AirVOOC wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

As for the photographic sector, the phone will have a camera module Hasselblad second generation on the rear panel, consisting of a 48-megapixel lens, a 50-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto. On the front side, it will be equipped with one 32 megapixel selfie snapper.

To find out more about this flagship smartphone in terms of specifications and features, as well as details on pricing and availability for the international market, we’ll have to wait one more day.