Such a “transparency” | Daily Listin

Thirty Latin American countries have laws on access to public information, one of the most relevant tools aimed at strengthening transparency in the acts of state institutions.

However, despite this extended opening threshold, not all governments and other public powers fully comply with the mandates of this legislation, which, in some countries, expressly classify it as transparency laws.

The spirit that guides them, embodied in the regulations established in the first law of this nature approved in the United States in 1966, is to allow citizens access to information of interest, except that which compromises national security, of acts of state institutions.

Access must be without obstacles or “traps”, that is, without capriciously avoiding requests or delaying or dosing the requested information.

Unfortunately, the Dominican political power is reluctant to this constitutional and legal mandate.

It plays sneaking when citizens or the media resort to this instrument to obtain information that is often covered by intentional or conventional opacities.

LISTÍN DIARIO has directly suffered the effects of this “trap” on multiple occasions in which it has been used to access information of public interest without being able to receive it in an expeditious manner and without data skimming.

The National Congress, cradle of that law, has flagrantly failed in the commitment to honor what it approved in 2004, just as other public institutions have done in recent years.

Allowing this conduct to continue enthroned in many spheres of the State, especially in those institutions committed to managing large portions of the national budget, is equivalent to raising curtains of secrecy to avoid accountability or true transparency in the management of those resources. .

The governing body of this law must be more responsible to enforce its provisions, so that the right of access to public information is not hindered or obscured by maneuvering officials who try to cover up or manipulate the truth, harming one of the great conquests of Dominican society.