Such and Which Show or GFVIP

Tonight on TV Friday 17 September: Tale and Which Show on Rai 1, Rambo on Italia 1. Canale 5, appointment with GFVIP

These are the broadcasts that will be broadcast tonight on Friday 17 September on the major Italian television networks.

On Rai 1, from 21.25, the music program “Such and Which Show”, leads Carlo Conti.

Missing very little a #taleequaleshow💥

Friday 21.25 on #Rai 1 And #RaiPlay

🔹 Alba Parietti

🔹 Biagio Izzo

🔹 Ciro Priello

🔹 Deborah Johnson

🔹 Dennis Fantina

🔹 Federica Nargi

🔹 Francesca Alotta

🔹 Guidonia twins

🔹 Pierpaolo Petrelli

🔹 Simone Montedoro

Stefania Orlando

On Rai 2, on air, at 21.20 the show‘NCIS “.

On Rai 3, on the other hand, the film will be broadcast at 9.20 pm “Dolceroma”, with: Lorenzo Richelmy, Luca Barbareschi, Valentina Bellè and Francesco Montanari.

Tonight on TV Friday 17 September, what to see on Mediaset networks

A new episode of the “GFVIP”.

Reserved, sweet, seductive: today Samy Youssef will make his entry into the House of #GFVIP!

On Italia 1 at 9.30 pm, the film “Rambo”. In the cast: Sylvester Stallone, Brian Dennehy, Richard Crenna, Bill McKinney, David Caruso and Jack Starrett.

The investigation program returns to Rete 4 at 9.20pm “Fourth Degree”.

What to see on La7, TV8 and Nove

At 9.15 pm on La7 the in-depth analysis of “Live propaganda”.

It will be broadcast on TV8 at 9.30pm “Gomorrah – The series”.

Teresa Mannino’s show on the digital terrestrial channel Nove aired at 9.25pm “I was born on the 23”.

The film will air at 9.00 pm on Iris “Deep Impact” with: Robert Duvall, Téa Leoni, Elijah Wood, Vanessa Redgrave, Morgan Freeman

In addition we point out the programming of films that may be of interest on the channels: Italia Due (Annabelle 2: Creation, 9.15 pm), Rai Movie (Something is changed, at 21.10), Rai 4 (The midnight man, 21.25), Cine34 (The high school girl seduces the professors, 21.05) and Channel 20 (The accountant, 21.05).