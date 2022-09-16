Such are the surprising eccentricities of King Carlos III: with the toilet and toilet paper ‘in tow’

ANDn the short time that elapsed after proclaiming King, Charles III He has been criticized for numerous gestures, such as contempt for his staff, either for staining his hands with a pen or because things did not turn out as he expected. In addition, it was recently known that most of the staff of Clarence Housewas to be fired upon his arrival on the throne.

Some workers who already know, apparently, that the son of Queen Elizabeth II needs everything to revolve around him in a certain way. Paul Burrell, former butler of the Royal House, starred in a documentary for Amazon in 2015, and in it he drew a Charles of England as maniacal and eccentric. He demands that the shower water is at a certain temperature, the bathtub stopper arranged in a specific way and the towel placed in the same way so that he can dry himself comfortably. It must be stretched out on a chair so that Carlos III make the minimum effort. The bath must be full 18 centimeters and 20 degreesso a maiden must make sure every morning with a thermometer that there is no fault in this regard.

He also asks that his butler leave the toothpaste ready on his brush and that it measure 2.5 cm, although these first details are a real trifle. He can’t go to sleep without his pajamas are ironedhe does it with the windows completely open, even if it’s freezing cold and he never ties his laces, so his employees have to tie them, yes, previously ironed.

The hands of the queen

Camilla Parker Bowles, on the other hand, is very accessible, close, warm and fun. In the documentary ‘Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm, Burrell also talks about a breakfast routine: King Carlos III has homemade bread, a bowl of fresh fruit and fruit juices. Wherever he travels, the breakfast box goes with him. It has six different types of honey, some special mueslis and dried fruit. He also insists that cheese and crackers be heated to a certain temperature at the end of meals and has his staff keep a warming tray nearby. In his breakfast there must be boiled eggs that have previously needed cooking for exactly 7 minutes and two plums, although he only eats one. Camilla, however, only eats organic produce that they grow themselves in her garden at Clarence House.

With the toilet in tow

The most notorious extravagance of Carlos III is that he not only travels with the breakfast box but, on some occasions, when the stay is going to be prolonged, he orders that his bed, some furniture, even a painting, be sent to him. and take your own toilet and Kleenex Velvet toilet paper!. Manas out of the ordinary that have led some to ensure that King Carlos III has OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder), something about which buckingham does not want to speak. They say he only sweetens his attitude when his wife Camilla glares at him.

They both have two concerns: she is obsessed with wrinkles yl, retains liquidsespecially on the hands and feet, which he jokingly refers to as sausages