Suda51 met Marvel to discuss a new superhero game – Nerd4.life

Goichi Suda (aka Suda51), the author of No More Heroes and Killer7 and founder of Grasshopper Manufacture, said he had meetings with Marvel Studios to discuss the possible realization of a new game based on superheroes.

Japanese site Automaton had the opportunity to interview Suda51 and five other Grasshopper Manufacture employees. Among the various topics covered, there was also discussed the plans for the future of the studio, which include the publication of three games over the next ten years.

“The first thing we’re going to do is create a new IP,” says Suda51. “So far, we’ve often worked with publishers who owned the IP rights and been given the budget to make games for commission. Often this is the case for independent studios. But from now on, we’d love to create three new IPs, publishing them one at a time. ”

Goichi Suda

However, among the wishes of the visionary director there is also that of making a game based on the Marvel universe, such as Deadpool. A dream that could come true, according to Suda51’s words.

“However, we also said that we would like to make IPs based on original and interesting works, if there are any. I think it depends on the discussions we are having with Marvel Studios. If they come up with something good, we’ll think about it. I’m sorry, the I said on the contrary, I was joking. ”

“But we’ve had a few encounters with Marvel and we talked about the possibility of working together on something. We hope that the magic of video games will help fuel this opportunity. “

In short, at the moment there is still nothing official, but a possible game signed by Grasshopper Manufacture is a hypothesis absolutely not to be discarded.