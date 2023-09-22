Sudan, a displaced war – Latin American summary

Guadi Calvo*, Latin American Summary, September 21, 2023.

floods in eastern Libya, which have already caused more than twelve thousand deaths, and which

Practically swallowed the city of Derna; Earthquake southwest of Marrakesh

Rural area of ​​the Atlas mountain range in central Morocco, with more than three thousand people left

dead and five thousand wounded; ten thousand refugees who arrived

the Italian island of Lampedusa from Africa, and which joins the other 115 thousand

Came alone this year so far; Process of overthrowing pro-government governments

Westerners, in former French colonies, who reconfigure the political and military map

Shutting down the Sahel and creating tension on the borders, which until now has been going on without

major conflicts, such as between Niger and Nigeria; that too with operation

Flowing from the ranks of al-Qaeda and Daesh in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger,

which “incidentally”, have become fresh and thought-provoking since France’s withdrawal

Despite this, the enthusiasm has kept the civil war in Sudan out of the big headlines

Confirmation of a new, or rather renewed, genocide in Darfur. Happen

Same killer and same victim, from 2003 to 2008,

About half a million Masalites, a black tribe of farmers, were massacred.

Apart from this information displacement, the war has not lost even an iota of its

This insurgency between the national army or forces began last April

The Sudanese Armed Forces (FAS) is commanded by its leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The Sovereign Council of Sudan, a de facto leadership that has ruled the country since 2019

In that council, until April 15, against the forces of who was his second in command

Pseudo General, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, alias Hemetti, leader of paramilitary unit

Known as the Rapid Support Forces (FAR), the mercenary band that arose from

called Janjaweed (armed horsemen), composed primarily of ethnic herders

Arab or Rizigat.

Countless attempts at ceasefire failed, resulting from summit talks between

The fighting between the two sides has been mediated by Saudi Arabia and the United States

The country’s capital Khartoum city and Omdurman city were also destroyed,

separated only by the White Nile, where, despite mass migrations that began

Registering as soon as the conflict began, because together with Khartoum it was also part of

In the initial fighting, millions of people are left, and where only one hospital is left

Feet. The remaining health infrastructure in both cities has been demolished

artillery and bombardment by the two combat forces, while their remains

Plundered, either by the same soldiers or by desperate residents who do not know

There is no chance of taking care of them and almost no chance of even burying them

Any funeral procession or group of people is registered

Enemy actions. Therefore the population has had to resort to burial

If they have them, in gardens, or in parks and public squares. while many

Those who have fallen in the entire battle without being recognized have been thrown into the water

of the Nile, while many perished in the very spot where death had surprised them.

Nor, for residents of the urban core Khartoum-Omdurman-Bahri, (a city)

north of the capital, separated by the Blue Nile) which was until the outbreak of

The war practically concentrated a population of about six million.

It is impossible to supply food, because there have been many attacks

Markets and supply centers.

Last recorded against a market last Sunday, September 10

in a Khartoum neighborhood in May, which killed at least 43 people and injured about sixty

Drone attack, apparently conducted by the FAR.

At the same time, a new challenge is going on every day for 46 million Sudanese people.

After death, leaders of both parties remain well protected from bullets

enemy.

According to several versions, it arose after the dubious end of the siege by the FAR,

On 24 August, against a position where it was believed that the general was taking refuge

Al-Burhan, since it began, must have been after an uninformed agreement

Allowed to escape publicly, along with foreign mediators and Hemeti’s people

The leader of the FAS, now based in the city of Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast,

From where he has undertaken various international tours which have taken him to

Egypt, South Sudan, Qatar, Eritrea, Turkey and Uganda, are seeking support for their

war. While the whereabouts of Rapid Action Forces leader Dagalo

Hemetti, it is not clear, although some versions indicate he is in Khartoum.

Where their forces have managed to reverse the situation at the beginning of the war

Regular troops were deployed throughout the Khartoum area.

It has become known which detachments of FAR trucks and armored vehicles have advanced

conveniently, towards the interior of the state of Al-Jazeera, about fifty kilometers south.

The capital, now an important agricultural area between the Blue and White Nile rivers

Devastated by war.

There have also been heavy clashes in the eastern province of Kordofan,

The center of the country, today composed of North and South Kordofan state,

Where local militias such as liberation movements

The Sudanese people (SPLM) are also divided into several factions, depending on the winds

They work for one side or the other, adding yet more factors of instability and anxiety.

To the suffering of the Sudanese people due to the war, we must also add

Notre Dame Global Adaptation Initiative, an organization of 185 states

Sudan is among the countries most sensitive to climate change

Sixth place. This year, beyond the war, the weather was particularly aggressive.

The temperature reached 43 degrees. At the same time, the approach of

The rainy season, which is expected to be particularly intense, will worsen the situation

The situation for millions of displaced people who live or are in camps

Relocated to areas far from the conflict, but completely passive in the face of brutality

Of weather.

Darfur, land of genocide.

More than two million residents of the Darfur region have already had to leave.

Everything since the outbreak of the war. Add those 1.5 lakh who are not capable

returned to their places since the genocide began in 2003, and survive in some

One of the twelve camps for displaced people around Abu Shouk, near the city of El

Fashar, capital of North Darfur state.

These camps, which have barely received food and health care since the end of

Conflict in 2008, with the beginning of this new civil war, reduced that aid

void, most of the NGOs working in the field are disappearing, which have dedicated

Most of their efforts are to help the newly displaced, and ignore those who have already been displaced.

He has been in the same position for more than fifteen years.

Some of these displaced camps have been victims of firing

Warring parties. as well as the jobs

What displaced people can do to support themselves Malnutrition has increased.

Furthermore, diseases are spreading due to lack of medicines.

Seasonal diseases like malaria, typhoid fever and cholera.

Schools and daycares. In case of minors, cases of

Urinary incontinence, which experts consider a “direct consequence”

War and the fear and anxiety it has created among children.”

Beyond the terrible living conditions inside the camps, its inhabitants,

They don’t have a better outside perspective either, because the opportunities are few.

Abandoned for some reason, hunted by FAR militiamen or

linked groups who, depending on the occasion, may also rob and torture them

To be killed.

The same conditions are repeated in all displaced persons camps

Darfur region. According to some leaders of the Nariti camp in Central Darfur:

“Everything has completely collapsed.” exactly the same thing happens outside

field, where all public or private institutions (schools, universities,

Hospitals, courts or banks. Not to mention the lack of talking about

Drinking water, electricity and communication systems have also collapsed.

That there is only one power, that of the side that has armed control over the area.

More than one lakh displaced families from Zelingei have arrived at the Nertiti camp,

Capital of Central Darfur state, El-Genina, Capital of West Darfur, Nyala

Southern Darfur, and even Khartoum.

In wars of this magnitude, where sides attack each other in the middle of cities,

As if it were an open field, talking about numbers is absolutely random, nations

The United Nations speaks of 7,500 deaths, while it is known that only in Khartoum and Omdurman,

Civilian casualties are countless, reaching all the morgues

The hospital and even the rooms and corridors were filled with dead bodies, it is almost impossible if

Visit cemeteries, and those who have the opportunity to bury their loved ones should do so

You can dig anywhere and there are a lot of strangers thrown in

The Nile River has also joined the number of bodies left under the ruins of buildings.

After the bombing, the same panorama is repeated in other cities and towns across the country

Beyond the many mass graves that have already been discovered, especially in

Darfur region, where entire families of up to ten members have been wiped out

in their homes, and were discovered only by chance. Not to mention those who have

Dead in the middle of fields and roads, trying to reach some limit

Chad or Egypt, where there are already an estimated three million refugees

In both countries, an estimated 6 million people were forced to flee their homes.

In the end, the war in Sudan is a war like any other, one of many

Once the novelty wears off, it is displaced by other issues.

*Guadi Calvo is an Argentine writer and journalist. Expertise in International Analyst

Africa, Middle East and Central Asia. On Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/lineainternacionalGC.