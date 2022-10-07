Sudden Christmas: Trailer and poster for the Christmas movie starring Lindsay Lohan





The return of the protagonist of films such as “Freaky Friday” and “Mean Girls” will be this November 10 through the Netflix screen.

At the beginning of the year it was announced that Lindsay Lohan had signed a creative collaboration agreement with Netflix for two films, Irish Wish Y Falling for Christmas. Today the news runs for the second, which will be titled christmas all at once in Latin America and already has an official preview.

Days before Christmas, a spoiled, newly engaged hotel heiress has a skiing accident, totally loses her memory, and ends up in the care of a handsome innkeeper and his precocious daughter.

In addition to the already mentioned Lindsay Lohan and his co-star Chord Overstreet (glee), the cast is made up of George Young, Jack Wagner Y Olivia Perez.

The film is being produced by MPCA, a company that has already produced several Christmas-themed feature films for Netflix, including the trilogy of a christmas prince starring Rose McIver and the trilogy of exchange of princesses starring Vanessa Hudgensto cite a few examples.

