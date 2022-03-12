Sudden death due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy occurs in only 1% of patients

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy can be caused by different abnormal genes that cause abnormal thickening of the heart muscle.

Dr. Edmundo Jordan, cardiologist and past president of the Puerto Rican Society of Cardiology. Photo: Provided by the Puerto Rican Society of Cardiology.

“The name is scary, and it really is a condition that represents a challenge for us as cardiologists, but there are different ways to approach it,” Dr. Edmundo Jordan, cardiologist and past president of the Puerto Rican Society of Cardiology, who confirmed that being able to treat this disease is a challenge for experts.

This anomaly causes the muscle that contains cells and components to be able to provide contraction and relaxation, have an overgrowth. To the there is an overexpression of cells and sarcomeres, added to the increase in muscle size, hypercontractility of the muscle occurs. heart muscle that will cause certain symptoms to the patient.

cardiomyopathy hypertrophic can be consequence of different abnormal genes causing abnormal thickening of the heart muscle. As a result of this process, the thicker wall can even interfere with the flow of blood to the heart, this being known as hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy.

However, “not all cardiomyopathy hypertrophic is obstructive, that is why in the vast majority of patients, no symptoms are recorded. And if they do manifest, they are very mild,” he explained.

Unfortunately, this is a condition that can go unnoticed and can be detected depending on the clinical picture of the patient. Some people may experience shortness of breath, fatigue, palpitations or chest paingenerally, reasons for consultation.

“When the patient begins to have these symptoms, that’s when the cardiologist performs the evaluation by electrocardiograms and echocardiograms. There we realize the entity. Furthermore, when the patient consult for symptoms of obstruction, we can hear heart murmurs. It is in that research that we find the disease.”

This condition is strongly associated with the event of sudden death, and this outcome is caused by a lethal arrhythmia process. However, this does not mean that cardiomyopathy hypertrophic is 100% fatal, in fact, experts say that the life expectancy of a person diagnosed with this condition and treated on time, is similar to that of a patient not have this disease.

“The patient is predisposed to suffer arrhythmias, and what worries us the most as doctors, are ventricular tachycardias, which is the prelude to ventricular fibrillation and sudden death,” he explained. “This disease is well treated, the mortality rate of this disease is less than 1%,” said the specialist.

That said, the expert highlights the need for early recognition of the condition, good treatment and good follow-up.

According to a publication by the Spanish Heart Foundation, 1 in 500 people suffer from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition characterized by abnormal muscle thickening. This anomaly usually occurs in the tissue that divides the left and right sides of the heart into their ventricles, and is in turn defined as a process of disease of the heart ventricles.

treatment available to patients

One of the most important objectives that the patient must take into account is hydration. That is, you must have a good volume of liquids, since the heart depends on this factor.

Currently, different types of oral medications are supplied, such as beta-blockers and calcium channel blockers, which are intended to slow the heart rate so that the patient has enough time to fill those ventricles with blood.

However, it is worth mentioning that these alternatives are applied based on the severity of the patient’s symptoms.

“These drugs allow contractility to decrease in strength. This is the main treatment to relieve the symptom of fatigue. And in turn, these drugs have antiarrhythmic properties, which lower the threshold that triggers a cardiac arrhythmia, which can later trigger sudden death.

Through different tests such as echocardiograms, electrocardiograms and cardiac magnetic tests, it is possible to measure heart rhythms and signs of thickening of the heart, it is determined if there is ventricular obstruction or not and murmurs are identified, if present.

“The obstruction occurs because the growth of the septum is very close to the outflow tract of the aortic valve. This whole process can trigger forces that grab the mitral valve and the fairy and what is known in English as SAM (Systolic Anterior Motion of the Mitral Valve), and that sticks the mitral valve to the septum, causing obstruction, like aortic stenosis, it’s similar,” he explained.

“As a consequence of this process, the patient is going to have ischemia (decreased oxygen) and, consequently, the patient has angina pectoris,” he added.

Likewise, the expert mentioned that when the disease is obstructive, the treatment requires an additional approach that, precisely, is to be able to remove the existing tamponade to avoid complications such as those mentioned above.

“If the patient with medication improves his symptomatology, and improves the obstruction, he stays at that step. For the rest, it has become one more issue of secondary prevention to avoid secondary events and that the patient has a better quality of life. If that does not happens with only pharmacological treatment, we go to the second phase of treatment, which is instrumentation. The one we mostly do is open heart surgery,” he added.

There are other treatments prior to this procedure, such as alcohol ablation, through which a toxic substance is injected into the muscle to produce a scar, like an infarction.

“Since that part of the septum is in necrosis, that is, it is dead in some way, it does not produce contraction. We do this very close to the outflow tract in the proximal septum,” he indicated.

Other available options is the use of devices such as pacemakers and defibrillators to release the obstruction and provide measures to prevent sudden death to the patient.

“If the person has had collapses, syncopes, has a history of sudden death in parents or close relatives, and if the septum approaches a size of 3cm, there is already an indication to put a defibrillator,” he concluded.