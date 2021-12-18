We recently saw an important and troubling international report. According to the latest statistics, 1 in 3 adults on the planet would suffer from stress and related disorders. Last but not least: boredom and the inability to react. They might seem so technical and so distant to us, yet they also concern many of us. Who knows how many times we get out of bed with zero desire and zero energy. Yet, another day awaits us in the trenches, perhaps full of problems and little satisfaction. Sudden feelings of weakness and mental fatigue could indicate important deficiencies of this basic vitamin for the body. Let’s not forget the importance also underlined by the experts of a balanced nutrition for our daily life.

A very important and necessary vitamin

In technical terms, they even call it “Vitamin of morale”. As also underlined by the study that we enclose. Officially recognized as a very precious ally of the mind and nervous system, we are talking about vitamin B1. When we face particularly stressful periods and we turn to our doctor, one of the advice is to take vitamin B1. Through some specific supplement, or, also integrating with foods that contain it. Also supported by pediatricians who, through questions to parents, always make sure that vitamin B1 is present in the development of the child. So important that we could truly call it the metronome of our mood.

Sudden feelings of weakness and mental fatigue could denote important deficiencies of this basic vitamin for the body

When we lack vitamin B1, the manifestations are quite concrete and affect us in everyday life:

weakness;

tiredness;

sense of physical and mental emptiness;

decay;

weight loss.

Beware that, as doctors point out, the lack of this vitamin could also directly affect the activity of the heart. With frequent, abnormal and major cardiac arrhythmias that should immediately lead us to see the doctor.

In which foods we find it

The daily intake of this essential vitamin also for our cells varies according to age. Usually in an adult person who follows a balanced diet, it should never be missing. We say this because, as experts recall, these are the common foods in which we find vitamin B1:

egg;

legumes;

cereals;

fresh fruit;

dried fruit;

pork meat;

wholemeal bread and rusks.

However, few people know that vitamin B1 is also found in the very common yeast and in one of the vegetables practically always present on our tables: potatoes.

