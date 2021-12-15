We are preparing dinner and doing a round of consultations with the family, we ask what the troops like. Classic counter question of one of the children who asks us what we ate for lunch. And there the classic sudden blackout occurs. “What did we actually eat a few hours before?”. Question that creates a moment of embarrassment and makes us look “stunned” with our children. With related jokes and comparisons to the world of dinosaurs. Especially after the age of 40 it can happen that you remember the distant past very well and forget the things you have just done. Beware, however, that sudden memory lapses are not only the fault of age but also of the lack of these very useful allies of the brain.

A balanced diet also for memory

Once again the protagonist of our well-being, in this mental case, would be a balanced diet. As also reported in the study, there are actually foods that doctors and experts recommend in this regard. It is not a question of having discovered the secret or the elixir of eternal youth, but simply of the nutrients contained in these foods. Vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, omega 3 and 6 fatty acids are some of the allies of our memory. Let’s take a closer look at what foods we can find them in.





Sudden memory lapses are not only the fault of age but also of the lack of these very useful allies of the brain

How many of us will surely remember grandmothers and mothers, but let’s also put our aunts, who as children advised us to eat a piece of chocolate. It was not only used to give us energy and, perhaps as a sop, but also to promote mental reactivity. We are talking possibly of bitter ultra-dark chocolate, very rich in antioxidants. And, together with chocolate, nuts would also be considered valid supporters of our memory. Thanks above all to the contents of fatty acids, minerals and Vitamin E.

How many vitamins and antioxidants in this wild fruit

Long known for their beneficial antioxidants, berries could truly be called the support of our memory. Especially thanks to vitamin C and K which, taken regularly, would guarantee a more elastic and reactive memory according to experts. In the family of berries, particular attention should be paid to the blueberry, one of the most complete.

Deepening

Not just turkey and chicken, here are the 2 cholesterol-free protein foods that would help the heart while also fighting constipation