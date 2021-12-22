Who knows how many times in life we ​​will have felt a sudden sense of vomiting, preceded by nausea. We are referring to both sexes, without considering women when imminent pregnancy is announced. Nausea and vomiting once in a while can also be there. We are certainly not well, but they are linked to isolated episodes such as indigestion or an intestinal virus. Much more serious would be the case in which they show up often. Then it would be a good idea to see a doctor. Sudden nausea and a feeling of vomiting could hide more than one problem that would also be attributable to this disease.

Stress and migraine

If it is true that 1 in 3 adult inhabitants of the earth would have reported suffering from stress, headaches often go hand in hand. Migraine is one of the triggers of nausea and also of the feeling of vomiting. Technically, in fact, vomiting arises with a rather complicated mechanism that starts from our brain. And more precisely from the so-called “bulbar center”. From here the stimuli to the salivary glands start, but also to the abdomen and other areas such as the stomach and esophagus. And the retching starts.

Sudden nausea and a feeling of vomiting could hide more than one problem that would also be attributable to this disease

But as experts also argue, the situation changes if vomiting is present often enough and is accompanied by other symptoms. As:

the yellow color of the skin that takes the name of jaundice. That, to be clear, that often accompanies the newborn at birth;

severe lower back pain;

difficulty withholding the food and drink we consume.

In these cases, as the medicine reminds us, it is advisable to ask for a medical consultation. In fact, important diseases such as pancreatitis or kidney stones could be behind these episodes.

Then beware of jet vomiting

Hoping never to get there, there is a particular type of vomit that could herald even more serious trouble. It is the “jet vomit”. Like what we also see in horror movies, which looks just like “one shot and it goes far”. It is not usually anticipated by nausea and is not related to meals and eating. It could even hide, as doctors recall, a tumor or a brain hemorrhage.

Deepening

Sudden memory lapses are not only the fault of age but also of the lack of these very useful allies of the brain