Sudden reversal, a scream intertwining with Lukaku: Juve goes KO

A sudden turnaround could send Juventus out of action for the purchase of a player: a screaming market plot with Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku back to the center of the items of transfer market. The Belgian striker greeted Inter and our Serie A just 6 months ago, fully embracing the proposal of the Chelsea. Also thanks to the economic difficulties and the downsizing of the ‘Beloved’, the ’93 class decided to go back to wearing the ‘Blues’ shirt also to overturn a decidedly negative past.

But even the third adventure in London does not seem to go for the best. This is demonstrated by the words released recently by the player in an interview: “What happened shouldn’t have happened, the way I left Inter. I want to apologize to the fans. I hope to return, but not at the end of my career. With the aim of winning more ”. Then came the answer of Tuchel, not a little annoyed by these words: “So it doesn’t help us. Running this mess would have been easier if you came from a winning streak. Now we need to understand what’s behind what he said, we’ll talk about it face to face “. In the meantime, the German coach has put him out of the squad, not calling him up for the big match against Liverpool. It is not excluded that the English club may decide to part with the striker, whose fate could cross with that of Juventus.

Lukaku can leave Chelsea, super plot: Juve beaten

Chelsea, therefore, could opt for the most extreme measure following Lukaku’s statements. At that point the ‘Blues’ would dive back into the market in search of a valid replacement. The scenario also could bring the ‘Old Lady’ to her knees. Londoners greatly appreciate the profile of Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus dream for the attack.

The Serbian will not renew the expiring contract June 2023 with the Fiorentina and in the summer he will most likely say goodbye. With the possible sale of Lukaku, Chelsea would not have the slightest problem to sink the blow, presumably for a figure around 40 million euros given the end of the agreement with ‘Viola’. In this way, Juventus would be permanently cut off from the race, which is already somewhat uphill.