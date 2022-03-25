Sudden vision problems? It could be stress

Find out if you also suffer from visual stress. An often underestimated problem but more common than you think.

Visual stress is a problem that has become increasingly present in recent years. Not only due to the continuous use of devices such as smartphones, tablets and PCs but also due to an increasingly stressful life, without the right breaks and, at times, too focused on goals to be achieved at any cost.

A whole series of variables that over time lead to underlying stress that tends to manifest itself in ever-changing ways. AND, one of these is precisely the visual stress. So let’s find out what it is, how to recognize it and how to act to improve the situation and avoid unpleasant vision problems.

Visual stress: causes and remedies to take into consideration

Everyday life subjects us to various stressful occasions that constantly test us, leading us to always find different ways to deal with everything. Despite the continuous style exercises we do to carry out each task in the best way, however, the stress that builds up ends up putting us some obstacles in our path.

Visual stress is one of them and it tends to manifest itself in times and ways that are not always recognizable. This is why it is very important to pay attention to every single symptom in order to immediately realize the problem.

If you also happen to feel tired and often have blurred vision, you may in fact have a visual stress problem. Symptoms are usually dry eyes, burning eyes, foreign body sensation, poor vision, migraine, sensitivity to light, and blurred vision.

Going to the causes of visual stress, however, one of the first is fatigue which can be both visual (too many hours at the PC or in front of the smartphone) and physical. What is certain is that in any case, in the presence of the above symptoms it is important to contact a doctor in order to undergo an eye examination. In this way you will immediately understand if the problem is related to the eyes or if it is necessary to investigate a fatigue of the optic nerve or more general.

In the absence of medical problems, the solutions to be implemented are different. First, it is important to review your lifestyle, trying to have more relaxing moments. If you spend many hours in front of the PC it is instead necessary to do it in a suitable room. And all at the right distance and with the right amount of light. In addition, there are several exercises that can be done to train the eyes and to relax them. And to this will be added some breaks to take from time to time in order to rest them.

It is also important prefer natural light to electric light, sleep more, eat well and go for walks. These, in fact, thanks to a wider vision than what you would have at home, helps to relax the eyes.

In other words, it is very important to avoid stress affecting vision and consequently life. Which with the right precautions will be much simpler than you think and which will always be combined with greater attention. Especially if eye pains are added to the vision problems.