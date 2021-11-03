Suddenly Mourinho against Juve, two penalties and a question: Guess which one

José Mourinho surprisingly attacked Juventus on Instagram after the penalty kick incident made Paulo Dybala repeat in the Champions League on the occasion of the match against Zenit. An episode that recalled in the Portuguese’s mind, the one staged in Juve-Roma, when Chiellini entered the area well in advance on the occasion of Veretout’s serve.

He is one used to surprise José Mourinho. He does it on the pitch often and willingly with his choices, but also behind the microphones and lately also on social networks. The Portuguese coach in fact on the eve of the Conference League match of his Rome “entered the tackle” on Instagram, attacking the Juventus. The reason? A comparison between two penalties, the one saved by Szczesny at Veretout in Juventus-Roma, and the one made to repeat by Paulo Dybala against Zenit. An unequal treatment, which the Portuguese highlighted with an ironic post and photos of the two episodes.

It all started with what happened during the last Champions League match between Juventus and Zenit, which allowed the bianconeri to qualify for the second round. Under the magnifying glass of Mourinho the episode of the penalty failed by Dybala. The Argentine was “saved” by the referee who decided to have the serve repeated, due to a regulatory infringement which was then evident, namely the entry into the area in advance of at least two Russian players. Regardless of the outcome of the serve in these cases the regulation speaks clearly and requires the repetition of the penalty. Dybala has thus benefited, beating the opponent’s goalkeeper on the second occasion.

An episode that in the mind of the Special One inevitably recalled what happened in the recent confrontation between his Roma and the Juventus team. On that occasion Veretout had a chance from the spot but he let himself be hypnotized by Szczesny. The replays showed, however, also in this case, an irregularity which, however, was not sanctioned by the referee Orsato. Giorgio Chiellini in fact entered the penalty area well in advance and for this reason he was able to anticipate the attempt to counter Mancini in the net. Here then is Mourinho’s controversial “revenge” in the name of irony. The technician posted the screenshots of the two episodes accompanied by a sentence that is all a program: “One was repeated, one was not … you guess which one“.