Suddenly we are facing China and Russia at the same time

America is now in conflict with Rusia and china at the same time.

Grandma always said, “Never fight Russia and China at the same time.”

said the same Henry Kissingerr.

Doing so may be necessary to secure our national interests.

But have no doubt: we are in uncharted waters.

I just hope these aren’t our new ones.”eternal wars“.

The fight with Russia is indirect but obviousescalating and violent.

We are arming the Ukrainians with smart missiles and intelligence to force the Russians to withdraw from Ukraine.

While it does not detract from the bravery of the Ukrainians, the support of the US and NATO has played a huge role in Ukraine’s successes on the battlefield.

Ask the Russians.

But how does this war end?

No one can tell you.

Today, however, I want to focus on the fight with China, which is less visible and does not involve shooting, because it is mainly fought with transistors alternating between digital 1 and 0.

But it will have as great, if not greater, impact on the global balance of power as the outcome of the fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

And it has little to do with Taiwan.

It is a fight for semiconductors, the fundamental technology of the information age.

The alliance that designs and manufactures the world’s smartest chips will also have the smartest precision weapons, the smartest factories, and the quantum computing toolsIt’s smarter to crack virtually any form of encryption.

Today, the US and its partners are leading, but China is determined to catch up, and now we are determined to prevent it.

Game on.

New measures

Last week, the Biden administration issued a new set of export regulations that, in effect, told China:

“We believe there are three generations of technology behind us in memory and logic chips and hardware, and we will make sure they never catch up. ”

Or, as the national security adviser saidl Jake Sullivan More diplomatically:

“Given the fundamental nature of certain technologies, such as advanced logic and memory chips, we must maintain a such a big advantage as possible”, forever.

“The United States has essentially declared war on China’s ability to promote the use of high-performance computing for economic and security gain,” Paul Triolo, a China and technology expert at Albright Stonebridge, a consulting firm.

Or, as the Chinese embassy in Washington has framed it, the United States seeks “hegemony of science and technology“.

But where does this war end?

No one can tell you.

I don’t want to be ripped off by a China that is increasingly using technology for absolute control at home and a hair-raising projection of power abroad.

But if we are now stuck on the path of denying China advanced technologies forever, removing any hope of win-win collaborations with Beijing on issues like climate and cybercrime, where we face mutual threats and are the only two powers that can Make a Difference:

what kind of world will that produce?

China should be asking the same questions.

All I know for sure is that the regulations issued Friday by the President’s Department of Commerce Joe Biden they are a huge new barrier when it comes to export controls that will prevent China from buying the most advanced semiconductors from the West or the equipment to make them.

The new regulations also prohibit any American engineer or scientist from helping China make chips without specific approval, even if that American is working on equipment in China that is not subject to export controls.

The regulations also tighten monitoring to ensure that US-designed chips sold to civilian companies in China do not find their way into the hands of the Chinese military.

And, perhaps most controversially, the Biden team added a “foreign direct product rule” that, as the Financial Times noted, “was first used by the administration of donald trump against the Chinese technology group Huawei” and “in effect, prohibits any US company from supplying hardware or software to selected Chinese entities whose supply chain contains US technology.”

This last rule is huge, because the most advanced semiconductors are made by what I call “a complex adaptive coalition” of companies from America to Europe and Asia.

Think of it this way:

AMD, Qualcomm, Intel, Apple and Nvidia excel at designing chips that have billions of transistors packed ever closer together to produce the processing power they seek.

Synopsys and Cadence create sophisticated computer-aided design tools and software where chipmakers actually craft their newest ideas.

Applied Materials creates and modifies the materials to forge the billions of transistors and lead wires on the chip.

ASML, a Dutch company, provides the lithography tools in collaboration with, among others, Zeiss SMT, a German company specializing in optical lenses, which draws templates onto silicon wafers of such designs, using extreme deep ultraviolet light, a wavelength very short wave that can print tiny designs on a microchip. Intel,

Lam Research, KLA, and companies from Korea to Japan and Taiwan also play key roles in this coalition.

Cooperation?

The point is this: the more we push the limits of physics and materials science to cram more transistors on a chip to get more processing power to continue advancing artificial intelligence, the less likely it is that a company or country can stand out. in all parts of the design and manufacturing process.

you need all the coalition.

The reason Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., known as TSMC, is considered the world’s leading chipmaker is that each member of this coalition trusts TSMC with their most intimate trade secrets, which it then merges and exploits. for the benefit of all.

Because coalition partners don’t trust China not to steal their intellectual property, Beijing is left trying to replicate the world’s stellar-made chip stack on its own with old technologies.

It managed to steal a certain amount of chip technology, including TSMC’s 28-nanometer technology in 2017.

Until recently, China’s leading chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co., was thought to be mostly stuck at this level of chips, though it claims to have produced some chips on the 14nm and even 7nm scale by manipulating some generation anterior with ASML deep ultraviolet lithography.

However, American experts told me that China cannot accurately mass-produce these chips without the latest ASML technology, which is now banned in the country.

This week I interviewed the US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondowho oversees both new chip export controls and the $52.7 billion the Biden administration just secured to support more US research into next-generation semiconductors and to bring chip manufacturing back advanced to USA.

Raimondo rejects the idea that the new regulations amount to a act of war

“The United States was in an untenable position,” he told me in his office.

“Today we are buying 100% of our advanced logic chips from abroad: 90% from TSMC in Taiwan and 10% from Samsung in Korea.”

(That IS pretty crazy, but it IS true.)

“We don’t make in the US any of the chips that we need for artificial intelligence, for our military, for our satellites, for our space programs,” not to mention the myriad of non-military applications that drive our economy.

The recent CHIPS Act, he said, was our “offensive initiative” to strengthen our entire innovation ecosystem for more of the most advanced chips to be made in the US.

Imposing new export controls on advanced chip-making technologies on China, he said, “was our defensive strategy.

China has a strategy of military-civilian fusion”, and Beijing has made it clear “that it intends to become totally self-sufficient in the most advanced technologies” to dominate both civilian commercial markets and the battlefield of the 21st century.

“We cannot ignore China’s intentions.”

So, to protect ourselves and our allies, and all the technologies we have individually and collectively invented, he added, “what we did was the next logical step, to prevent China from going to the next step.”

The United States and its allies design and manufacture “the most advanced supercomputing chips, and we don’t want them in China’s hands to be used with military purposes”.

Our main focus, Raimondo concluded, “is to play offense, to innovate faster than the Chinese. But at the same time, we’re going to meet the growing threat they present by protecting what we need. It is important that we de-escalate where we can and do business where we can. We don’t want a conflict. But we have to protect ourselves with our eyes wide open.”

China’s state-run newspaper, Global Timespublished in an editorial that the ban would only “strengthen China’s will and ability to stand on its own in science and technology.”

Bloomberg quoted an unnamed Chinese analyst as saying “there is no chance of reconciliation.”

Welcome to the future…

c.2022 The New York Times Company