Sudeaseg warns about companies that sell insurance and prepaid medicine without authorization

The Superintendence of Insurance Activity (Sudeaseg) reported on several companies that are dedicated to marketing insurance contracts and prepaid medicine without being authorized or controlled by this body.

#PublicNotice – The Superintendency of Insurance Activity, once again ALERTS the general public to those companies that market insurance contracts and prepaid medicine, without being authorized or controlled by this body. pic.twitter.com/s0dIhCQPtF — Superintendence of Insurance Activity (@sudseg) October 18, 2022

In this sense, when purchasing an insurance policy or a prepaid medicine contract, they suggest checking through the institution’s web portal www.sudeaseg.gob.ve, to verify if the contracting company is authorized to operate in Venezuela.

Sudeaseg points to companies outside the law

Sudeaseg reported which are the companies that are offering insurance contracts and prepaid medicine without being accredited by this governing body in its power to regulate insurance activity in the country.

Vumi, Best Doctors, Global Benefits Group (GBG), Redbridge, Bupa, BMI, Premier Assurance Group, Best Global Insurance, Health Innovative Corp, Morgan White Group – AmFirst Life, Seguros Macs, Benefit Multinacional, Corporación Oasis F, CA, Rapidos and Seguros Internacional (insurance broker), Elite Aliados Loyal, CA, El Progreso Seguro de Vehiculos RL, Gente Sagrada, health program, Sisalud Paraíso, Salud Zulia, Salud Integral Madre Rafols and Diaplus, CA, are the companies referred to.

“Sudeaseg’s commitment is to guarantee what is established in the Insurance Activity Law and, consequently, until these companies comply with the established legal requirements, the general public is urged not to contract with them or provide services that facilitate their illegal activity”, indicates a press release from the agency.