Sue and Noel have 22 children. “At Christmas we spend 6-8 thousand euros on gifts”

The Christmas is a time quite demanding for families, especially for large or large ones: choosing and buying gifts, especially for many people, is not easy. The Radfords know this well, a Lancaster family whose story has been told by the British media, primarily the Daily Mail. Mom Sue and dad Noel have a total of 22 children, who arrived between 1989 and 2020: the first, Chris, is 32 years old, the youngest, Heidie, has just one.

The singular family has attracted attention several times in recent years by newspapers and TV: he 50 years old, she 46, they said that with the arrival of little Heidie they have closed and will no longer have children. Christmas 2021 will perhaps be one of the first with no upcoming pregnancies or babies in her arms: Noel, who runs a bakery, told The Mail he was ready to receive money through TV appearances or social media posts.

Because money, for a family of 24, is not a problem to be underestimated: the couple spends between 5,000 and 7,000 pounds for Christmas, most of which on gifts. And also putting everyone at the same table is not easy: «We have a table where we can arrange 16 and an island in the kitchen for the others».

Last updated: Sunday 19 December 2021, 4:24 pm



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED