Suffered triumph of Barcelona SC in Manta; beat Delfin 1-0 in their first game for the 2022 Pro League | National Championship | sports

Barcelona Sporting Club began its journey in the 2022 Professional League this Saturday night with a 0-1 victory in its visit to the Dolphin in Manta, in a complicated match of the first date that was played at the Jocay stadium.

The goal for the yellow burst of joy came through Adonis Preciado (who had entered the substitution) at 88 minutes.

Although the cetaceans remained from 51 minutes with 10 elements due to the expulsion of Jhon Cifuente, the process of the commitment did not lose strength.

Those led by Fabián Bustos, in most of the duel, had control of their rival, however, at times, the manabitas knew how to complicate them and through quick exits from the sides they put the bullfighter goalkeeper Javier Burrai in trouble.

Barcelona had clear options but the cause that the score was not wide was a former goalkeeper: the goalkeeper Máximo Banguera who in the first half had already saved his frame against shots from the Brazilian Leonai Souza, Carlos Garcés.

But the cetaceans were not an easy rival and on two occasions they came close to opening the scoring with two shots from Janner Corozo and Andrés Chicaiza (45 and 56 minutes), which shook the horizontal of the goal defended by Javier Burrai.

When 88 minutes were played, Preciado overcame a rival defender and when entering the Manabi area he took a cross shot that left goalkeeper Banguera without reaction with which the yellows won 0-1 in their debut in the tournament.

With this emotional push, Barcelona receives Universitario from Peru this Wednesday, in a duel in the second stage of the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores de América.

In other commitments that took place yesterday, Universidad Católica prevailed, as a visitor, by 1-2 against Mushuc Runa.

And at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, Liga de Quito struggled to beat debutant Gualaceo 1-0. (D)