Suffering and stress: how to differentiate them to achieve well-being

Dr. López Rosetti – Suffering and Stress

In my judgement, the word that best describes stress is the word suffering and there comes to mind a phrase from Siddhārtha Gautama, Buddha, that I want to share with you: “Pain in life is inevitable, but suffering is optional.It seems to me an extraordinary phrase.

This sentence explains a fundamental maxim: the pain in life is inevitable, the economic, labor or affection losses, the deaths of relatives These are situations that will happen to most of us sooner or later. Throughout our lives we find ourselves with various problems to face. That causes pain. In our terms it is acute stress .

Stress is a normal phenomenon that affects us all. There is no life without stress. This idea may be unpleasant for some, but it is like this: living necessarily involves a certain level of stress .

Therefore, stress is a normal process of the organism, a reaction that is even essential to respond adequately to the challenges and contingencies of life.

Pain in life is inevitable, economic, labor or affection losses. The important thing is not to perpetuate it over time and turn it into acute stress (Getty Images)

Now, if acute pain is perpetuated over time until it becomes chronic stress or suffering, that is a problem . and it’s a problem avoided him, That is when Buddha’s phrase seems very powerful to understand what we can avoid.

What condition is the opposite of suffering? The happiness . Remember the difference between emotions and feelings: emotion is an intense and acute experience (fear, anger, sadness, joy, surprise) that lasts for a short time: minutes, an hour, no more than that.

Feelings are something else. Feelings are experiential experiences that have more than reasoning and a mental or cognitive component (love, hate, guilt, hope, for example). Y happiness is a feeling, it is an expression of the soul that lasts much longer than emotions.

Then, we can manage reality in favor of our emotional interests and produce the opposite of suffering, that which Aristotle defined as the ultimate goal of every human being: well-being and happiness.

To achieve emotional well-being, turning pain into suffering largely depends on us and that is what we have to avoid

Just as the destruction of the foundation of a building on the ground floor is capable of bringing down the entire construction, emotional disturbances will destroy all rational efforts to achieve happiness, well-being and success . It turns out that our nervous system developed gradually, from the bottom up, just like a building: from the ground floor to the upper floors, from emotion to thought .

For all this, and to achieve emotional well-being, converting pain into suffering largely depends on us and that is what we have to avoid. : avoiding chronic stress caused by the experience linked to suffering.

For all this, let us remember that the way we deal with pain can help us improve our quality of life.

* Dr. Daniel López Rosetti is a physician (MN 62540) from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA). President of the Stress Section of the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH). And he is the author of books such as: “Emotion and feelings” (Ed. Planeta, 2017), “Equilibrio. How we think, how we feel, how we decide. User’s manual.” (Ed. Planeta, 2019), among others.

