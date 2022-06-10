Suffering from a rare syndrome, Justin Bieber reveals to be partially paralyzed in the face

After being forced to cancel a few concerts in recent weeks due to health issues, Justin Bieber spoke to his fans to explain his situation.

The singer posted a video this Friday in which he explains that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Also called auricular shingles, this virus attacks the nerves of the ears and face. With Justin, the right side of the face is affected.

Underneath his post, the 28-year-old wrote “IMPORTANT PLEASE WATCH. I love you and keep me in your prayers.

In the video, Justin explains that, as you can see, the right side of his face is paralyzed. He can’t blink, smile or move his nostril. He indicates that it is rather serious and that it is his body which sends him the message that it is time for him to rest.

This is why he must continue to postpone concerts. He apologizes to his fans, whom he hopes are understanding of the situation.

The singer of Ghost needs to rest and doesn’t know when everything will be back to normal. He remains positive in all of this, even if he seems weakened.

His diagnosis comes a few months after the discomfort experienced by his wife, Hailey. This one had suffered a small stroke while they were having lunch together, then she had told this story in an explanatory video.

Sending positive vibes to the Bieber family!

