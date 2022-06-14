Suffering from facial paralysis, Justin Bieber “trusts in God” and asks for prayer

“I trust God and hope it’s all for a reason. I don’t know what it is right now, but until then I’m going to rest and love you guys. »

Suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Justin Bieber suffers from facial paralysis. The singer was forced to cancel several dates of his world tour. On Instagram, he explains that he trusts God and asks his fans to pray for him.

“Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and causes paralysis in my face . As you can see, this eye does not blink. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril is not moving, so there is complete paralysis on this side of my face. »

Justin Bieber says he “trusts God”.

“I trust God and hope it’s all for a reason. I don’t know what it is right now, but until then I’m going to rest and love you guys. »

Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) is a rare and painful complication of the virus that causes shingles and chickenpox. Symptoms vary from person to person, but can cause severe discomfort or pain. It can be a rash, paralysis on one side of the face, slurred speech, the appearance of blisters, or even tinnitus.

“It’s quite amazing to have Ramsay Hunt at the age of Justin Bieber,” French infectious disease specialist Benjamin Davido told AFP, “but an unhealthy lifestyle or excessive fatigue can contribute to it because they make you make them more vulnerable to viral infections.

MC (With AFP)

Image credit: Shutterstock.com / Babak Rachpoot





