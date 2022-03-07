Suffering triumph! Barça reacts in time and goes back to…

Comings and goings in the Martínez Valero. FC Barcelona arrived in Elche after a few recitals, but it has cost them a lot to give rise to their scoring effectiveness against the group from Elche in their ‘fortress’. The azulgrana, as usual, were superior to the rival, but were forced to turn the score around after an initial goal from Elche in the first half. Ferran Torres and Memphis made the difference.

From the first minutes, it was Dembélé who monopolized the azulgrana attack and served several centers to try to bother the defense from Elche. He first played first for Aubameyang to finish off, but was deflected by a local defender after stretching his leg. Shortly after, he came in from the right like a bullet, but the rival defenders prevented his cross from reaching ‘Auba’.

Between the French and Frenkie de Jong They ‘cooked’ the clearest chance for Barça in the first half. ‘Dembouz’ was left alone against Badía, he bounced the ball and the goalkeeper covered the shot, but the rebound fell on the boots of a De Jong who arrived on the run and, with the goal alone, finished off very focused so that Diego González cleared and will avoid 0-1.

In the final stretch of the first half, both teams had clear chances, but it was Elche who ended up ‘killing’. Mojica sent a great cross from the left, no one came to defend her and the ball fell on Morentes, at the far post, but her shot went into the stands. Frenkie reacted immediately and forgave Francisco’s men again: He planted himself in the race against Badía and crossed his shot, but ran into the Catalan goalkeeper.

And, after forgiving so much, Barça ended up paying dearly for them. In a string of errors, Fidel put his team ahead just before the break. Pedri, in an attempt to clear, lost the ball in the center of the field and left it on the run so that Fidel He ‘outwitted’ Dani Alves and then finished off against a Ter Stegen who made a statue and saw the ball slip into his goal.

Ferran ‘changed’ to Barça

In the second half, Barça tried to test the goal on a few occasions with Ferran Torres coming on to replace Gavi. The one from Foios reached the bottom line, centered Pedri, but his shot missed the goal. He reappeared shortly after receiving an assist from Dani Alves, but his volley in the second went high.

The azulgrana were dominating without any opposition and Elche saw it as impossible to go out in danger to look for a counterattack that would get them into the match. At match time, Ferran justified his entry into the field: He took advantage of a bad shot by Jordi Alba to finish off at will against Badía and make it 1-1. He had the opportunity to put his team ahead after receiving, only inside the area, but his shot went over the crossbar.

Elche wanted to react and put Ter Stegen to work, who prevented Pere Milla from overtaking his team after a very good shot from inside the area after the ilicitanos outwitted the entire culé defense. They tried again with thirty minutes to go with a cross from Fidel that Ponce got in the heart of the area, but the ball went high.

Push until the end of the Barça

The azulgrana refused to draw and Xavi had to rethink his initial idea, with Memphis and Adama refreshing the attack, but Ferran Torres continued to star in every occasion. He was having too many chances and, like in previous games, he wasn’t fine in front of goal. Badía frustrated the goal -again- after a one-on-one.

‘In extremis’, Barça took the result: Hernández Hernández signaled a penalty in favor of the azulgrana after a handball by Barragán inside the area in a play with Memphis. The Dutchman was in charge of collecting it and did not fail against Badía to give the Catalans the advantage and victory, although Elche did not give up the battle and in one of the last plays of the match Ter Stegen had to stop a cross shot by Josan inside the area. The culés, finally, took the victory.

Technical file of the match: Elche 1-2 FC Barcelona

Elche: Edgar Badia; Barragan, Enzo Roco, Diego Gonzalez, Mojica; Morente (min. 65, Guido Carrillo), Raúl Guti (min. 78. Josan), Fidel (min. 78, Marcone), Omar Mascarell; Pere Milla; and Lucas Boyé (min. 65, Ponce).

FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araújo, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Frenkie de Jong (min. 68, Nico), Pedri; Gavi (min. 45, Ferran), Aubameyang (min. 74, Memphis) and Dembélé (min. 74, Adama).

Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araújo, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Frenkie de Jong (min. 68, Nico), Pedri; Gavi (min. 45, Ferran), Aubameyang (min. 74, Memphis) and Dembélé (min. 74, Adama). Referee: Hernandez Hernandez.

Hernandez Hernandez. Incidents: Match corresponding to the twenty-seventh day of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022.

Match corresponding to the twenty-seventh day of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022. Match goals: 1-0, Fidel (min. 45); 1-1, Ferran Torres (min. 60); 1-2, Memphis (min. 84)

