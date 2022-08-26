Suga de BTS: This is the singer’s partner and what causes the envy of the ARMY

Suga from BTS He is one of the oldest members of the group. He is known to be the most reserved and with a personality considered to be mysterious. Throughout his career, the idol has captured his experiences with depression, criticism and his personal life.

One of his first loves was his old piano, an instrument he had when he was younger and wrote a song about it. There is also a story that during his time as a student he dedicated a letter to his ex-girlfriend, because she was a young woman with whom he had a friendship, but their relationship changed things for them and it didn’t work out.

Now a global K-Pop star, Suga from BTS Like his colleagues, he has remained single, since he himself assures that he does not have time for a girlfriend because music absorbs all his time. However, that doesn’t stop him from having a special kind of girl.

What is the type of girl that Suga from BTS likes?

The rapper has like celebrity crush to Scarlett Johansson and Taylor Swift, the singer even made him nervous when they were able to meet her at an awards show. However, heor that Suga from BTS really likes There are several characteristics that a bride should have.

Suga is looking for someone who is kind, caring, understanding and have a great love for music, as it is one of his most sincere passions. He also claims that he has no issue with age, but would prefer someone who is younger than him. Physically she must be shorter, because he is not so tall.

His personality is so captivating that he has even received thousands of offers to marry from his fans on several occasions, it has even become a fashion trend.

Keep reading:

3 Korean Dramas You Must Watch Today To Forget About Your Ex

BTS: What is known about the possible collaboration between Jungkook and Bad Bunny