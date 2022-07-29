Sugar daddy, sexual freedom and risks

Sexual freedom is the freedom of choice in sexual matters, so anyone of legal age with consent can exercise it, but when it is a woman who does it for sexual gratification, she is known as a prostitute, although it should rather be said “prostituted women” (Antony), because they are actually sex slaves.

Sexual rights have criminal protection against any act that affects them, such as sexual abuse, or also against the acts of pimps who promote sexual exploitation or the ruffian who lives from prostitution.

Prostitution is a social scourge, of yesterday and today, in literature it is represented in Margarita, a courtesan in “La Dama de las Camelias”, human misery that threatens young people of any sex that turns them into a sexual object.

But, there is, today, a glamorous and attractive world on the internet and in social networks for young people, especially women (Sugar baby), university students that encourage a “sugar” lifestyle, economic support, gifts, expensive trips and other luxuries, which are paid, in general, in exchange for sexual favors with men (Sugar Daddy), married over 50 years of age, with economic resources, who establish an agreement in terms and conditions.

The cultural phenomenon of “Sugar Daddy”, and also “Sugar Mommy”, is promoted on websites, has songs, fragrances for men, clothes for Sugar Baby, there was even a makeup collection withdrawn in Spain for its controversial message, and has been advertised on trucks near university campuses, with the slogan “Improve your lifestyle – Go out with a Sugar Daddy” in which the Minister of Belgium, a few years ago denounced that these “scandalous ads call for the prostitution of women young” (Saeed).

Of course, all people of legal age are free to decide on their sexual freedom, and there is no lack of moral questions about the “sugar style” or Sugar lifestyle, but, let’s keep in mind that this is risky for young people, because They can be victims of sexual exploitation, harassment, organ trafficking, fraud by a fake Sugar Daddy and even be punished by taxes.

And, certainly, that the one who dominates this relationship is the Sugar Daddy, he has economic capacity, he does it to feel more vital and young and relive his youth, unlike the “Sugar baby”, who feels that it is a lottery because he got the support financially needy, and perhaps think of a happy ending, in the style of “Pretty Woman” by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

Finally, the Commission for the investigation of mistreatment of women in Spain, which is part of the Cedaw-Istanbul-Beijing Platform (CEB), has denounced that this “is about normalizing sexist treatment, gender roles and stereotypes, it is a covert prostitution, and the platform of these pages represent a capture for the pimp networks and perpetuate the vision of women as objects of purchase and sale, collaborating to swell the criminal activity of the prostitution system”, so that in some countries such as Spain , they have started with campaigns (diaconia), to make young people aware of this phenomenon.

Professor of Criminal Law at the University of Panama