Sugar in the blood, your body’s signal indicates that you have gone too far

If you don’t like sugar, raise your hand. Everyone (adults and children) likes sweet food so much that it could be addictive. It should not be abused because blood sugar can cause serious health conditions, as well as weight gain.

To get rid of the excessive need for sugar you have to detoxify: in this way, the body will no longer feel the constant need to take foods containing sugar.

It’s possible prevent pathologies even serious ‘listening’ to our body, the signals launched by our body.

What are the signals who warn the body when too much sugar is being consumed?

Blood Sugar: The body alerts you through these signals

What is the signal that the body gives you to warn you that you are exaggerating with the consumption of sugars? There is not just one signal but five.

Here’s what they are.

Excessive need for sugars and carbohydrates

Everyone, more or less, is greedy for sweets, bread and pasta. When, however, the need to consume sugars and carbohydrates becomes exaggerated, it could be a real sugar addiction.

In this case, a detoxification process must be followed to eliminate excess blood sugar.

Weight gain

Containing the consumption of sugars is also essential for controlling body weight and calorie consumption.

L’increase of weight and the so-called resistance toinsulin they can be caused by excessive insulin production due to excessive sugar consumption.

Exhaustion, lack of energy

Feel perpetually tired (even after a good sleep), exhausted and devoid of energy for no reason could be another clear sign of overconsumption and sugar addiction.

Carbohydrates and sugars give a temporary energy charge: at the same time, they throw it out of the body.

Black dark circles can also be the consequence of excessive sugar consumption.

Foot and skin problems

Dr. S. Green, a podiatrist from New York, believes that sugar is the main cause of plantar fasciitis, a condition that causes pain in the heels. Sugar, more generally, causes inflammations in the body and can also cause problems with the skin (eczema, acne, rosacea).

Chronic flu and colds

Blood sugar causes inflammation in the body and weakens the immune system. Consequently, another sign that can indicate excess sugar in the body is the tendency to suffer from chronic cold and flu.