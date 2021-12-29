Sugarland Express (1974) by Steven Spielberg – Review

The first film directed by Steven Spielberg and produced directly for cinemas (Duel, although distributed in cinemas around the world, was born as a television film), Sugarland Express fits into the context of New Hollywood by taking up some of its key themes – the road movie and the conflictual relationship with the law – although already declined in the authorial perspective of the director, who reflects on the lost childhood of America by telling about children who have never grown up, and are destined to disgrace.

In 1969 Texas, young Lou Jean Poplin is determined to take back her two-year-old son, who was placed in foster care while she was in prison. To achieve the goal, she makes her husband Clovis escape from the detention facility: after a brief chase, the two take a police officer, Maxwell Slide, hostage. The three, now hunted by the state police, set off towards Sugarland, the town where the couple’s son now lives. [sinossi]

As idle as it may seem, it is a matter of debate which Steven Spielberg’s work is to be understood as genuine debut (obviously leaving out the amateur works directed in total independence as a boy: one of these, Firelight of 1964 – of which excerpts can still be viewed online -, he even found a way to have public screenings). Sugarland Express it was undoubtedly the first title of his filmography designed immediately for distribution in cinemas, but already Duel, although produced by ABC, it found space in cinemas all over the world. On the small screen, moreover, the director had already distinguished himself for having directed one of the segments of the pilot episode of the series Mystery in the gallery – the episode in the episode entitled Eyes: Spielberg was just twenty-one at the time -, and also the first chapter of the serial saga dedicated to detective Colombo, entitled Murder by Book, in Italian A textbook thriller. Yet, as far as the writer finds in Duel the first example of complete poetics spielbergiana, it is undoubtedly Sugarland Express the film that the then twenty-eight-year-old director heard in all respects, precisely because of an imaginary that had little – and will have – to do with the small size of the home screen. Conceived in all respects by the very young filmmaker, who took inspiration from a tragic event that really took place in 1969 in Texas, but which in the film adaptation is naturally reconstructed and remodeled, Sugarland Express he had quite a few difficulties in finding a production. The film, which then obtained a screenplay award in May 1974 at the Cannes Film Festival, Spielberg had already proposed it in 1969, close to the events that occurred, to Universal Pictures, obtaining a clear refusal, dictated both by the age of the director that from the bitter and tragic aftertaste of the story told. It was only after the acclamation of the insiders for Duel And A textbook thriller that Spielberg was able to return to the office, always with the same major, attracting less superficial attention. However, he was asked to be able to count on at least one star within the cast and the director chose, as a counterpoint to the dramatic progression of the story, Goldie Hawn, rising star of the romantic comedy (Cactus flower, A girl fell on my plate, The genius of the robbery, The butterflies are free) also well known by the television audience for his participation in the show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In. Spielberg’s strong personality can already be understood in the courage of a choice so contrary to practice.

Nestled between two fundamental turning points of the thriller, the clash between man and machine in Duel and between man and nature The shark, one step away from the revolution in the relationship between the Hollywood industry and commerce – which will arise from the film starring the carcarodonte and then find its definitive rewrite also with Close encounters of the third kind and especially ET The extraterrestrial –, Sugarland Express is the film that most strongly links Spielberg’s directorial experience to the apex of New Hollywood: this is demonstrated above all by the choice of the road movie, which obviously refers to Easy Rider but it finds its roots above all in works with criminal protagonists, such as for example Gangster Story, Gang, Zero point, Young anger. If for example the characters brought to the stage by Monte Hellman in the seminal Double lane road they don’t have a real goal (like high school students wandering around in American Graffiti), but wandering in search of meaning, for Spielberg the crossing of American geography has a similar but at the same time more intimate value: the crisis of the system, represented through the dichotomy of criminals / law, is primarily a crisis of the American family, so uprooted that it can no longer be “repaired”. This is a crucial point of the director’s entire filmography, the fil rouge which perhaps more than any other represents its intimate meaning – echoes, for example, even in the last, amazing, West Side Story. Spielberg’s yearning is never just towards an abstract idea of ​​America, as it could be for many classic filmmakers, but towards something much more concrete and linked to personal affections, intimacy, relational relationship with others. In this sense Sugarland Express should not be read as the report of a chase, but as the desperate attempt of two teenagers who never grew up (also because of society, since the prison did not educated) to put their lives back in order, taking back a child who was taken from them.

The journey of the three characters – the two young criminals on the run and the hostage they took as a shield, the equally young police officer from whom they managed to snatch the service pistol – is immediately doomed to despair, to defeat. , and therefore in the best tradition of the genre to death. Because it is a utopian journey, so disconnected from the reality of the world as to become mythical and to be magnified in such a way by the people and the media system. In a way it is as if Spielberg was reenacting The ace in the hole by Billy Wilder, trying to tell the mediocrity of a world that needs heroes and builds them to measure, without questioning who or what is rising to the rank of paladin. If at the time some critics, including Roger Ebert, turned up their noses in front of an excessively “typed” writing of the characters on stage, the truth is that just behind that choice lies the discourse on simplification which is the basis of the film (since the escape from prison Clovis and Lou Jean do nothing but “simplify” the situation in which they find themselves). Leaving the police as an enemy whose face is almost unknowable – in the manner of the truck driver Duel, but just as it will in reality be unknowable too will of the shark, beyond its ravenous nature – Spielberg focuses only on the three in the cockpit, and tries to recount the unsuccessful and impossible attempt to recreate a family context. Facilitated by the extraordinary photography of Vilmos Zsigmond, with whom he will return to work for Close encounters of the third kind, Spielberg gives a very pure lesson in directing, between dazzling choices of field, never banal camera movements, a use of the rhythm of the story that follows the accelerations and decelerations of the “great escape”. Telling the soul of his characters, their fragility, that aura of lost children who do not have a Peter Pan to save them, and who would never use the gun, even if they hold it with enthusiasm.

