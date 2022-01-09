Sugarland Express / Rete 4 re-proposes one of Steven Spielberg’s first films

Sugarland Express, Rete 4 film with the soundtrack of John Williams

Sugarland Express will be broadcast by Network 4 today, Sunday 9 January, starting from 14:49. The film was made in 1975 in the United States of America by several film companies including Universal Pictures.

The direction was entrusted to a real professional in the sector such as Steven Spielberg, who also wrote the story and the screenplay in collaboration with Matthew Robbins and Hal Barwood. The photography was curated by Vilmos Zsigmond, the music of the soundtrack bears the signature of John Williams and the cast are present Goldie Hawn, Michael Sacks, William Atherton, Ben Johnson, Gregory Walcott, Steve Kanaly and Louise Latham.

Sugarland Express, the plot of the film: a woman wants her son back

Let’s read the plot from Sugarland Express. We are in Texas in the year 1969 with a young and determined woman who absolutely wants to get her beloved 2 year old son back which was taken from her because of her criminal record. She is a very determined woman and that is why she is ready to do anything to hug her little child again, such as helping her ex-husband escape from prison where he should remain for another 4 months for a series of petty crimes including theft. .

Together with her husband they decide to organize a real kidnapping of the child from the family he was entrusted to in Sugarland, a small town located right on the border with the state of Mexico. The woman is fine with what awaits him should she be arrested but despite this she absolutely wants to go through with it. The first step of their plan offers the desired results with the man who actually manages to escape from jail even if the escape proves very problematic.

In fact, they are spotted by a police patrol and chased across a bridge. During the race, the woman loses control of her car and ends up off the road. The police officer, therefore, goes to their rescue but is surprised and with the gun taken by the woman who, together with her husband, orders to be accompanied to the town. The police officer, however, manages to warn his captain who nevertheless, having understood the situation, tells his men not to intervene in order not to put his agent’s life at risk.

The two boys thus manage to arrive near the town and must absolutely find a diversion also because they are under police control. A real caravan will be formed consisting of over 200 police cars that will actually escort the woman and her husband to the city where her son lives with the assignee family. An incredible story of maternal love that unfortunately has to deal with the laws of man.

