suggestions for liturgical celebrations and guidelines for Holy Week – Chiesacattolica.it

We publish below the Letter from the CEI Presidency regarding the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency, containing advice and suggestions about liturgical celebrations together with the Guidelines for the rites of Holy Week.



Overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, as a consequence of the cessation of the state of emergency (see Legislative Decree 24 March 2022, n.24), offers the possibility of a prudent recovery. Following the exchange of communications between the Italian Episcopal Conference and the Italian Government, with effect from 1 April 2022, the abrogation of the Protocol of 7 May 2020 for celebrations with the people is established.

However, the situation urges everyone to a sense of responsibility and respect for attention and behavior to limit the spread of the virus. Let’s share some tips and tricks:

obligation to wear masks: Legislative Decree 24/2022 extends the obligation to wear masks indoors until April 30th. Therefore, in indoor places of worship, always enter wearing a mask;

spacing: it is not mandatory to respect the interpersonal distance of one meter. However, what is necessary and appropriate should be prepared to avoid gatherings, especially at the entrance, at the exit and among the people who, possibly, attend the celebrations standing;

sanitation: continue to observe the instructions to sanitize hands at the entrance to places of worship;

holy water stoup: continue to keep them empty;

exchange of peace: it is advisable to continue to turn one's eyes to intercept those of the neighbor and to bow, avoiding a handshake or an embrace;

distribution of the Eucharist: the Ministers will continue to wear masks and sanitize their hands before distributing the Eucharist preferably in the hand;

flu symptoms: those with flu symptoms and those subjected to isolation because positive for COVID-19 do not participate in the celebrations;

room hygiene: take care to always favor the exchange of air, especially before and after the celebrations. During the same it is necessary to leave some doors and / or windows open or at least ajar. Sacred places, including sacristies, are periodically sanitized by cleaning the surfaces with suitable detergents;

processions: it is possible to resume the practice of the processions.

In consideration of the various situations and local customs, particular indications can be adopted. The discernment of the Ordinaries will be able to favor a careful evaluation of the reality and orient the choices.

***

Guidelines for Holy Week 2022

The faithful are exhorted to participate in presence in liturgical celebrations by limiting the recovery in streaming of the celebrations and the use of social media for participation in them. In this regard, it should be noted that the CEI media – Tv2000 and InBlu radio circuit – will broadcast all the celebrations presided over by the Holy Father.

Specifically, the following guidelines are offered:

there Palm Sundaythe Commemoration of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem be celebrated as foreseen by the Roman Missal. However, care should be taken that the ministers and the faithful hold the olive or palm branch carried with them in their hands, avoiding deliveries or exchanges of branches. the Holy thursdayin the evening Mass of the “Lord’s Supper”, for the rite of the washing of the feet the prescriptions of nos. 10-11 of the Roman Missal (p.138). If you choose to carry out the ritual of washing the feet, it is advisable to sanitize your hands every time and wear a mask. the Good Fridaytaking into account the indication of the Roman Missal (“In case of grave public necessity, the local Ordinary can allow or establish that a special intention be added”, no. 12), the Bishop introduces in universal prayer an intention “for those who suffer from war”. The act of adoration of the Cross, avoiding the kiss, will take place according to what is prescribed in nos. 18-19, of the Roman Missal (p. 157). there Easter Vigil it can be celebrated in all its parts as required by the rite.

These guidelines are extended to seminaries, priestly colleges, monasteries and religious communities.