Suggestions of movies that you can see in theaters in Miami

Coral Gables Art Cinema opens Friday RogueAgent (2022) from directors Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn with James Norton and Gemma Arterton. A master liar named Freegard convinced countless victims that he was working for the English secret service (MI5) with the sole intention of extorting money from them. He was on the run for many years until he met the woman who would end his career. He initially fell in love with her, but then the woman became the architect of her downfall, leading to her eventual conviction and arrest. A story of lies, loyalty, fear and hope.

teacher (2021) by Mariama Diallo starring Regina Hall, Zoe Renee and Amber Gray. Professor Gail Bishop was recently promoted at the prestigious Ancaster College. It is the first time that an Afro-descendant woman has held the position. Determined to breathe new life into a centuries-old tradition, however, Gail soon finds herself in trouble, many of them related to racism. As she gets into college, the professor will understand that there are more problems lurking within her walls.

Also at Coral Gables Art Cinema The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) by Jim Sharman with Tim Curry, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon. This musical, a classic of North American cinema, begins when young Brad and Janet have a problem with their car during a rainy night. So they decide to seek refuge in the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a mad scientist from outer space who is about to reveal his greatest creation. For more information on movie times and days: www.gablescinema.com

O Cinema Miami Beach premieres ‘Vesper’ (2022) set after the collapse of planet earth. IMDB

O Cinema Miami Beach opens Friday Vesper (2022) from directors Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper with performances by Raffiella Chapman, Richard Brake and Rosy McEwen. Set after the collapse of planet earth, the story follows a teenage girl who must use her survival skills to survive alongside her sick father in a strange and dangerous world. When she finds a mysterious woman named Camellia, she agrees to help her find her missing mate in exchange for safe passage to the Citadel, the dark center where the few surviving humans can access a better existence.

At O Cinema Miami Beach ‘Dark Glasses’ (2022), a fascinating thriller. IMDB

Dark Glasses (2022) by the legendary director Darío Argento with Ilenia Pastorelli and Xinyu Zhang. For high-end sex worker Diana, being blinded in a car accident is just the beginning of her trauma. The psychopathic driver of a white van who caused the accident, and murderer of another prostitute, wants to finish destroying Diana’s life. Despite the difficulties, however, the prostitute has decided to take care of Chin, a boy whose parents were also victims of that accident. From then on, the woman will not go to the police, who suspect that she kidnapped the child, to take revenge on the man who wants to kill her. With his first film in 10 years, master of horror Darío Argento returns to his roots in a riveting thriller. For more information on the times and days of the films: www.o-cinema.org.

